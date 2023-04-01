I LOVE IT! As you probably already know, fast food rules Ada, Oklahoma. (I’ll share more about this in a future article!). Today, let’s focus specifically on the Kiki Hut. If you are wanting a nutritionally dense, grab-and-go style breakfast, lunch, or snack; then I highly recommend swinging by to support Ada’s newest restaurant.
With their tropical theme and priority of using fresh whole foods, you won’t regret making the Kiki Hut a part of your regular ordering out rotation.
Previously known as Treats by Roxy that was located in the back of Serendipity, the new location adds a sweet oasis located right here in Ada. Their mission is to share that “Healthy Doesn’t Have to Be Boring”.
As a natural health coach and virtual personal fitness trainer, I always recommend having a balance of “fun” foods and food “for your fitness goals”. The Kiki Hut offers a variety of both of these types of foods. They feature several local bakers and offer a diverse selection themselves, like fruity boba tea.
What’s fun is that you can mix and match your favorite flavors to build something uniquely your own! To help keep satiated and energized all day aim to balance your plate with protein, healthy fat, and complex carbs. This is the foundation for my top recommendations.
Here are my top 5 healthiest picks off of the Kiki Hut menu:
Poke Bowls - Chicken, Steak, Tuna, or Salmon for protein. Lots of your favorite colorful veggies can be added for complex carbs, and add a dressing or avocado for healthy fat to to balance your plate.
Roxy “Smoothie” Bowls - Like a smoothie, but loaded with tasty toppings that are packed with vital micronutrients. Nut butter, almonds, and chia seeds can be added for protein and fats.
“Miami” Quinoa Salads - Feel free to go by the recipe or mix it up to make it your own.
Overnight Oats - Oats serve as a plant protein, so to help balance out this meal I would add chia seeds, nuts or nut butter, and your favorite fruit.
Kiki Bowl “Parfait” - If you tolerate dairy well, a Greek Yogurt Parfait is a protein packed way to start your day. Add your favorite fruits for complex carbs, and nuts and nut butter for even more protein and some healthy fats
It’s so important to support small and new businesses in Ada if we want to help keep our special place on the map cool!
Swing by soon, bring a friend, tell a friend, and follow the @TheKikiHut on Instagram and Facebook.
If you try any of these recommendations, tag @TheKikiHut and @SculptByBri on Instagram. We would love to see your food pics.
Happy Eating, Ada!!
