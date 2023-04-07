The westbound lane of Timber Terrace will close temporarily while crews make improvements in the area.
The westbound lane of Timber Terrace (between Shady Lane and SE County Road) will close on Monday, April 10 for approximately six weeks as crews complete a panel replacement project. Access to Timber Terrace from Mayfair Way will also be closed. Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works Division at (580) 436.6300 x262.
