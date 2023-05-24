Third-grade classes at Washington Grade Center celebrated the end of another school year with what the teachers call an “end-of-the-year fun day” Tuesday at the school.
The “fun day” for the students officially started at 11 a.m. after lunch and lasted the rest of the school day. Many of the activities the students participated in were donated by different community members.
“Lots of people from the community have made this happen," Principal Randi Wilkins said. First baptist church, Ada Nissan, The Lot and even the teachers are just a few who have helped contribute to the activities. “First Baptist has brought a lot of things from their church for us to use,” Wilkins continued, “the dunk tank was donated through our PTO, The Lot donated their corn-hole boards and Nissan is doing all of the snow-cones for our kiddos.”
"Today the activities were only for the third-grade classes to participate in and 200 kids showed up for the event," Wilkins. "The day before was the fourth-grade's 'fun day,'" which Wilkins said went really well. “They loved every minute of it,” Wilkins said. “It’s just a fun way to end the year for us.”
