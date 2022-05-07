The Tulsa Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a former Ada man after he allegedly attacked an elderly woman.
The warrant was issued for 40-year-old Elga Harper.
According to a Facebook post by TPD, on May 4, officers responded to a call at a home near 51st and Memorial in the Regency Park neighborhood.
“The victim, a woman in her 70s, reported that her handyman, Elga Harper, beat her and sexually assaulted her in the residence,” the post read. “The victim was rushed to the hospital with extremely serious injuries to her head, face and body.
“Today, our detectives were able to get an arrest warrant issued for Elga Harper. We are actively looking for him at this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. TPD said when captured, Harper will be arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.
