The Vanoss High School girls basketball team hasn’t lost a Pontotoc Conference contest — regular season or in the tournament — in six seasons. They hope to continue that streak when the 2022 Pontotoc Conference Tournament tips off next week in Stratford.
The Lady Wolves are ranked No. 2 in Class A and will enter the tournament with a perfect 7-0 record.
Potential streak-stoppers next week include undefeated Allen and a Calvin club that’s ranked No. 10 in Class B.
“Our girls have played well early to earn the No. 1 seed. With that being said, there are several teams that are good enough to beat us,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
The Allen girls, the No. 2 seed, have played stellar defense so far this season and will be a tough out come tournament time.
“We are playing with a lot of depth in our rotation. We return a lot of familiar faces — five seniors, a junior and two sophomores along with two freshmen,” said Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh.
Freshmen Cherish Woodward and Addison Prentice are expected to make an impact on Allen’s veteran squad.
“They both will be in that rotation. They will bring a lot of energy to our team,” Slabaugh said.
Calvin, the No. 3 seed, features one of the top freshman players in the region in E’Niyah Holmes.
Monday’s first-round games include Calvin versus Roff at 4 p.m. and Stratford versus Stonewall at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Allen meets Tupelo at 4 p.m. and Vanoss plays Asher at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule includes a pair of semifinal contests at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Consolation contests are set for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday’s slate has the consolation championship starting at 10 a.m. followed by the third-place game at 1 p.m. and the girls championship contest at 4 p.m.
BOYS
When coaches’ votes were tallied at the meeting to draw up the bracket, Roff and Vanoss were tied. But Vanoss head coach Jonathan Hurt ceded the top seed to the Tigers, who have won the past two tournament titles.
Both teams entered this week ranked No. 1 in their respective classes — Roff in Class B and Vanoss in Class A.
Roff rode a 6-0 record into a Friday night’s road trip to Earlsboro. Vanoss won its first six games before stubbing its toe against host Kiowa Thursday night.
Roff head coach Larry Johnston said whichever team wins the tournament title this year will have earned it.
“This year’s tournament is one of the toughest I can remember. We have multiple teams that are State and Area, tournament-caliber teams. I think there will be a number of very close competitive games throughout the tournament,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “To win you will have to play three good games in a row. It will be state-tournament type competition for sure.”
Johnston said his team is proud of its No. 1 ranking this early in the season but the goal is to be able to hold up the No. 1 finger on the last day.
“Our group is excited and ready to go compete,” he said. “We are off to a good start, but this group has one thing in mind and that’s to be at our best the last Saturday of the season.”
No. 3 seed Allen could be a factor in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament title hunt. The Mustangs are 2-0 and ranked No. 14 in Class A and feature one of the best one-two punches in the area in juniors Garrett Nix and Brayden Tatum.
Monday’s first-round games include Calvin versus Roff at 5:30 p.m. and Stratford versus Stonewall at 8:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Allen meets Tupelo at 5:30 p.m. and Vanoss plays Asher at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule includes a pair of semifinal contests at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Consolation contests are set for 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday’s slate has the consolation championship starting at 11:30 a.m. followed by the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. and the boys championship contest at 5:30 p.m.
