Update, 10:53 a.m. Friday: This event had been postponed due to inclement weather. The McSwain has not yet set a new date for the event.
Everyone is invited to attend a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating a century of entertainment at the McSwain Theatre. Beginning at 2 p.m. today, the event will include a sampling of live music by Jae L. Stillwell and Crossover following the ribbon cutting.
For 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike. The ribbon cutting is the first of several events planned to celebrate 100 years of entertainment at the iconic theatre.
Thanks to advocates like Foster McSwain, Paul Alford, Jae L. Stilwell and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby, the McSwain Theatre continues to serve as a family-friendly, social entertainment destination with a focus on the community and local artists.
Foster McSwain constructed the theater in 1920. He decided to make a career out of theater after seeing his first motion picture, which at the time had no color or sound. In 2002, the Chickasaw Nation purchased the theater and began extensive renovations.
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., is one of Oklahoma’s premiere live entertainment venues. Its concerts, shows, movies, plays and special events are all planned to offer a family-oriented experience to the community.
Each month, Stilwell and the band Crossover host a variety show, often featuring up-and-coming local artists. Every other year, over the span of multiple months, the Grand Awards Show shines a spotlight on talent in and around south-central Oklahoma.
Concerts are offered at the McSwain throughout the year. Talent comes in from all over, covering musical genres such as country, rock, gospel, oldies, tributes and more.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at 580-332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.