The next Unwanted Pesticide collections funded by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry Department will be April 25, 2023, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester and April 27, 2023, at the Kingfisher County Fairgrounds in Kingfisher. Times for both collections will be 8:00AM to 1:00PM.
This program provides an opportunity to dispose of any unwanted pesticides you may have. This is being made available to all farmers/ranchers, homeowners, certified applicators, and pesticide dealers. This is a no questions asked disposal program to prevent pesticides no longer used from getting into the environment.
The program will take any unwanted pesticides free up to 2000 pounds. There will be a fee for any amounts over 2000 pounds. Only pesticides are accepted. Fertilizers (unless a weed & feed product), waste oil, paints, and any other non-pesticide material will not be accepted!
It is helpful for dealer to pre-register due to the potential of large quantities coming from multiple dealers and/or multiple locations. This allows Clean Earth, the contractor to plan the appropriate resources to handle the quantity of pesticides that comes into the collections.
Please see the web page http://pested.okstate.edu/html/unwanted.html for more information such as transportation tips, maps to the locations, fliers, and the dealer registration form. You can contact Charles Luper OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program at 405-744-5808 or Ryan Williams ODAFF at 405-522-5993 for more information.
Please check the web site for future locations and dates.
