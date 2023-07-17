I know that most of the readers of The Ada News won’t like or agree with this issue of the column. Despite that, I am still going to write about it because I genuinely believe that this is a huge problem that has and will affect many Oklahomans. I think that politics and personal beliefs can’t change reality, so while we may disagree on the main topic of this column, that is something that I’m confident we all agree with. So with that in mind let’s try to drop our opinions or preconceived notions we may have and talk about abortion.
Abortion is a very touchy subject for everyone. It’s either you’re pro-choice or pro-life, and with Oklahoma being right in the bible belt, it’s safe to assume that a majority of Oklahomans are the latter. But let’s get one thing straight, abortion is much more than just an alternative birth control for women who sleep around. Many pro-life people like to say that’s what abortion is, it’s for irresponsible women who can’t keep their pants on however that is far from the truth. Abortion is a vital surgery for pregnant women with ectopic pregnancies, a pregnancy would result in the death of the mother, and many other complications that would hurt the mother or child if the pregnancy continued. No matter if you think abortion is killing the life of an innocent child, that does not take away from the fact that some women, even Oklahoman women, will need this surgery at some point.
One example of this would be Jaci Statton, a 25-year-old woman who shared her experience with trying to get an abortion in Oklahoma post-Roe v. Wade. In the article published by NPR, she says that she had a Molar Pregnancy and that the pregnancy would never result in a child. In Molar Pregnancy, it occurs when the fertilization of the egg goes wrong and results in abnormal cells or clusters of water-filled sacs inside the womb. The pregnancy is cancerous and there is no heartbeat in the cluster of cells and yet, an Oklahoma hospital turned her away and said that she had to get a lot sicker before they could intervene and give Statton the surgery she needed.
The reason for this is because of Oklahoma’s extremely confusing laws regarding abortion. Right now, physicians are having to operate under overlapping abortion bans that are inconsistent and vague but if violated, could result in severe civil and criminal penalties to the physicians. One of those bans is HB 4327. HB 4327 has only recently been passed but it bans most all abortions and enforces it solely through civil lawsuits brought by private citizens. Because it is through private lawsuits, it makes it very hard for physicians to challenge the constitutionality in court. This has caused a chilling effect in abortion care where physicians are having to decide whether they should do their job correctly or follow the law, and most of them are choosing to follow the law.
In a study done by Physicians for Human Rights, out of 34 hospitals offering obstetric care in state of Oklahoma, 22 hospitals were unable to provide information about procedures, policies, or support provided to doctors when the clinical decision is that it is necessary to terminate a pregnancy to save the life of a pregnant patient. Dr. Michele Heisler, professor at the University of Michigan and medical director of Physicians for Human Rights said “What we hadn’t anticipated is what we found – the confusion, the contradictory statements, the misinformation, three of the 34 hospitals said they’d just never provide abortions.” So despite HB 4327 specifying that abortions when it is necessary to save the life of the woman isn’t a part of the ban, physicians are still not willing to take the risk.
Physicians are now having to wait before giving life-saving surgery to sick patients just to prove that these women genuinely need it, like in Statton’s experience. But how long will it be before waiting starts to kill these women? This is not a sustainable practice for anyone involved, it seems almost counterintuitive. The law was made to save lives but because of it, real people are being turned away from medical care until they are practically dying from it because only then physicians are able to prove that the surgery is necessary. At this point, those hypothetical children are valued more than the lives of the women carrying them. Going back to the previous study, one hospital said that in the case of a medical emergency they would use the pregnant woman’s body as an “incubator” to carry the baby as long as possible. You read that correctly, according to one of the hospitals in Oklahoma, a woman with a life, a family, a career, and possibly children would be used as an “incubator” to carry the fetus for as long as her body can instead of giving her an abortion. There isn’t even a guarantee that the fetus will make it through this bizarre and dystopian procedure.
I think that in all of this pro-life mess we’ve lost the meaning of “life”. Life isn’t only in the womb, life is all around us. It’s spending holidays with our loved ones, it’s pursuing our passions, it’s chatting with people while waiting in line just to pass the time and it should be being able to decide for yourself what you want to do with your body. What isn’t life is the make-believe babies we are tailoring our laws to. I don’t want the take away from this to be “abortion good, babies bad,” instead I want the take away to be “is this the hill we really want to die on?” Because if we go back to having unrestricted abortion access, I’m certain that out of the thousands of women who need the surgery for medical emergencies and rape or incest situations, there will be a few women who will use abortion with out reason other than they just don’t want a child. But is that a big enough threat to our country that we are willing to lose hundreds of women and children to prevent it? I’m not asking you to change your stance on abortion but I am asking you all to question how many real lives are you willing to sacrifice to save hypothetical ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.