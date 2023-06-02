“One step forward, two steps back” is a phrase that perfectly sums up what life is about. The constant frustration of finally finding peace or growth only for it to come crumbling down after being hit with another one of life’s curveballs. We know it all too well, in fact, I’m confident that a few of you reading this have said it yourselves.
I know that I have said it countless times in passing throughout the years. At this point, you could say I have a bit of a personal connection to the phrase. I can’t think of a time in my life when it couldn’t apply. Whether it be said about my ongoing struggle with bipolar disorder, my strained relationship with my mother or the past two less-than-stellar years I’ve spent in college, nothing can describe it quite like “One step forward, two steps back.”
I’m used to this being a mantra of sorts in my personal life, but sadly I have been watching it slowly infect the reality around me as well. From the overturning of Roe v. Wade to the number of insane bills that have not only reached the Congress floor but to have also been passed is nothing short of going “two steps back.” Except it isn’t two steps, it’s going a whole football field back.
I feel as though this desire to go back in time started in 2016 when everyone seemed to want America to go back to being “great again.” Ever since then it looks like more and more people want to revert to a time that either didn’t exist or only benefited one group of people. That’s what I find so frustrating about this, the fact that there is a good portion of individuals out there that are happy with these setbacks. As if reversing years of progress is the answer to the unhappiness and injustice in our country and not the cause of it.
It’s like saying “one step forward, two steps back” as a positive phrase, it just doesn’t work. Imagine a friend coming up to you and saying “my car just got out of the shop but thankfully the tire blew out on the way home. One step forward, two steps back, right?” With the biggest smile on their face. You’d think they were nuts, you’d think “how could you possibly be happy about an overall net negative?” That is basically my experience with the people who support some of these changes.
I've heard “schools have to be unbiased and shouldn’t have books that promote one agenda” in response to the widespread book bans that so far have removed over 5,000 books about African American history, LGBTQ topics, and other U.S. history topics that they’d rather forget than teach. I’ve heard “there are other options out there anyway, abortion isn’t healthcare, it’s murder” in response to the outcry of angry doctors unable to do their jobs properly and women that have endured extreme trauma due to the abortion bans across the country. I’ve heard “we need to protect our children from mutilating themselves permanently” in response to the wave of anti-trans bills being passed that could force grown adults, who are happy with their choices, to detransition and would prevent anyone else from medically transitioning until they are 26.
I want to acknowledge that I know this column will upset that vast majority reading the paper, but I’m writing this column for you. I have seen so much happen in the past year or so and I think it’s safe to say that we are all afraid of what the future has in store for us. In times like these, it makes sense to see why people would prefer going two steps back instead of one step forward. It’s easier and the nostalgic filter that our brains put on the past tells us that it was better back then. So naturally, we think “why wouldn’t we want to go back? It was much simpler then, isn’t that good?” But reality is much different than the idealized past we think was universal for everyone. The sad fact is that two steps back could be good for one person, and be a death sentence to another.
That’s what I intend to show the readers here in Ada with this column. I want to give a spotlight to the people who are being directly affected by the recent changes in our country in the hopes that it will answer the question “why can’t we just go back to simpler times.” Because the answer is as straightforward as it gets, we can’t. In a society that is constantly changing, what worked in the 50s couldn’t possibly work now. Just as the problems everyday people face have changed, so must the way we deal with said problems. While going back two steps might make progress slower, it is inevitable that we go forward so why fight it?
The phrase is to help cope with life when it forces us to take those steps back, but it doesn’t mean that the step forward was for nothing. It means that life makes progress on anything slow but that it still continues, maybe at a snail's pace but it continues nonetheless. So while everyone is sprinting backwards, trying to fight social change as much as they can, I hope that I can convince a few of you this summer to stop hoping that things will go back to the way they used to be. I hope that we can all take that one step forward, because that one step could make all of the setbacks worth it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.