The Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) selected Tinley Ryan-Kratky and Caleb Willoughby as two of 20 outstanding high school seniors from across the state to serve on the first Student Board of Directors, which is a unique leadership opportunity. They both served a one-year term and will receive a $2,000 scholarship for their continuing education.
The OERB Student Board of Directors is funded by the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas as a commitment to investing in our state’s future leaders. The board members participated in a monthly speaker series where they learned from industry professionals about topics such as personal finance, resume writing, and other subjects aimed to provide them with real-world skills for after high school. All students also completed a community service project.
“The student board is just one of the many ways the oil and natural gas industry is working to create the next generation of game changers,” said OERB Education Director Lisa Schwarz. “Whether they plan to attend college or a career tech, join the workforce, or enlist in the military, we selected members based on their leadership skills and work ethic.”
The OERB Student Board of Directors was created to help selected students fulfill the new ICAP Workbase and Service-Learning requirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.