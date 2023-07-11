Ringwood, OK — Turning Plow Press, a publisher of fine poetry and prose, is pleased to announce the publication of Ken Hada’s eleventh collection of poetry, Come Before Winter.
Come Before Winter is a polite invitation written with a keen and pressing awareness of time passing, measured and marked by the turning of seasons. Like the pastoral letter from Paul to Timothy, from which the title is derived, these poems arrive as exhortations to the reader to meditate, as Emerson says, on “the flux of all things.”
Lou Berney says, “Ken Hada’s poems in Come Before Winter are exhilarating: richly textured, humming with energy, and deeply felt. Hada finds depths where no one else bothers to look. I read this book twice and I’m just getting started with it.”
About the Author
Ken Hada lives and writes in rural Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma. His work has been recognized and awarded by the Western Writers of America, South Central Modern Language Association, The National Western Heritage Museum & Cowboy Hall of Fame, The Writer’s Almanac and The Oklahoma Center for the Book. Come Before Winter is his eleventh collection of poetry. He is a professor at East Central University where he has directed the Scissortail Creative Writing Festival for 18 years. Visit his website at: kenhada.org
For more information on Turning Plow Press, contact the Press through our web site: www.turningplowpress.com. Turning Plow Press titles are available via our authors, and most online bookstores.
Contact Paul Bowers, Editor and Publisher Turning Plow Press www.turningplowpress.com turningplowpress@gmail.com
