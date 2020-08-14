TUPELO — The Tupelo High School baseball team got rained out on opening day. Now, the Tigers will have to wait an additional two weeks to play their first ballgame of the season.
A Tupelo School employee received a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday and administrators, after consulting with health officials, decided to shut the campus down for 14 days. Students were supposed to start attending classes today (Aug. 13).
“The administration is following protocols with the health department. We pushed our school date back two weeks until Aug. 27,” Tupelo head baseball coach and athletic director Clay Weller said. “We’re not going to start virtually or in-person now until Aug. 27. The health department and all the medical advice we received recommended a 14-day quarantine.”
School officials decided it was too risky to bring students on campus after the employ had interacted with a number of coworkers — and even a few students — during recent in-service meetings.
It was another step back for the Tiger baseball team, which didn’t get to play summer ball and was robbed of its season-opener against old rival Stonewall by Mother Nature. That was supposed to be played on Tuesday but was rained out at the last minute.
“In August, the odds of getting over two inches of rain aren’t very good and that’s what we got. It’s another setback for sure not to get going,” Weller said. “We got to practice on Tuesday and were scheduled to practice on Wednesday but had to cancel it with everything going on. We were already behind and I think this just puts us behind even more than we were in the beginning.”
Weller said he and softball coach Dustin Romines will stay in contact with their players and encourage them to work out on their own during the quarantine.
“We’re 14 days out from seeing our guys at the moment. We’re just going to try and do as much virtually as we can and stay in contact with our kids and hopefully maintain that they’re on some kind of throwing schedule,” he said.
The Tigers now won’t get to open their 2020 fall season until Aug. 27 when they travel to Rock Creek. The THS softball team, which had just one full game under its belt, will be sidelined until a trip to Allen on Aug. 27.
Just last week, during an interview with The Ada News, Weller had talked about how Tupelo was lucky that no positive coronavirus cases had popped up at the school.
“It’s disappointing, but it’s hard to not be surprised. I think this is something that going to happen at different times all over the state,” Weller said. “Other places are seeing it as well. We’re not the Lone Ranger in this.”
The THS baseball team will miss games with Vanoss and Leflore this week. The Lady Tigers had to cancel contests with Stonewall, Roff, Mill Creek and Asher.
The biggest blow is the scrapping of both the Tupelo baseball and softball tournaments that were scheduled for Aug. 20-22. The programs had planned to release those brackets Friday.
“This will be two years in a row. Last year we got the to play the first day of our tournaments and then got rained out,” Weller said.
“When you talk about money issues with schools and athletics, that’s one of our major fundraisers in the fall. That hurts,” he continued. “We have good crowds with both tournaments running at the same time. That’s a hit to our athletic department finically.”
At this late date, Weller said it would be impossible to play the tournaments at a different time.
“There’s no way to reschedule it with schedules already made,” he said. “I’ve reached out to all the schools involved and told them they might want to get together for a festival (that weekend) so they won’t lose those games.”
Schools scheduled to compete in the Tupelo baseball tournament were Moss, Solo, Rock Creek, Calera, Vanoss and Tushka. The Tupelo softball tournament was going to include Roff, Tushka, Vanoss, Allen, Bennington, Wapanucka, Coleman, Stringtown, Stonewall and Rattan.
“The main thing with all the unknown on this coronavirus stuff is the safety and well-being of everyone. That trumps any sporting event,” Weller said.
