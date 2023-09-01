September is Childhood Obesity month, a time dedicated to encouraging healthy lifestyles, nourishing eating habits and raising awareness about obesity. Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is stepping up to help Oklahomans make healthier choices.
Oklahoma’s childhood obesity rate is more than 32%. This reality underscores the urgency of tackling obesity, which is linked to a range of health issues including diabetes, heart disease, joint complications, sleep disorders and even 13 types of cancer. Equally concerning, childhood obesity increases the chances that person will be obese as an adult.
“Obesity is a serious issue for the health of Oklahomans,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Because of packed schedules and limited resources, many families struggle to be physically active or purchase and prepare healthy meals. Shape Your Future wants to bring awareness and solutions to this serious issue by providing practical solutions for Oklahoma families that want to move more, eat better and be tobacco free.”
Shape Your Future has free resources to help Oklahomans live healthier lifestyles. From free workout plans and videos, recipe cards, budget-saving hacks, toolkits, kid-friendly worksheets and more, every step of the health journey is represented at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
Parents can model healthy behaviors by getting active, practicing nutritious eating around the family dinner table and avoiding sugary drinks and soda. Simple steps toward developing these healthy habits can go a long way in the fight against obesity.
For more resources, tips and ideas on living healthy for all Oklahomans, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
