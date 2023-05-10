Three members of Troop 4 were awarded the Eagle Scout rank Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.
The Eagle rank is the highest youth rank for Boy Scouts and is the culmination of earning at least 21 merit badges, participating in a minimum of 20 days and nights of camping, and completing a service project in which the scout must plan and direct the work of a team of helpers as they perform a service, produce a material addition such as furniture or landscaped areas, or make improvements to a facility for a non-profit agency or community entity.
Jack MacArthur Emerson is the son of Scott and Stacy Emerson. For his Eagle service projct, he and a crew of helpers planted trees for the City of Ada Parks and Recreation Department at Wintersmith Park and the All Sports Complex. Jack is in 8th grade and is on the track and tennis teams. He is also involved in drama, photography, cross fit, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Jack earned 23 merit badges and served Troop 4 as assistant patrol leader and instructor. He spent 23 nights camping with Troop 4 week-end campouts and two summer sessions at Camp Simpson.
Brady Johnson, the son of Gary and Susan Johnson is a sophomore at Vanoss High School . He is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Business Professionals of America, Upward Bound and the Vanoss High School basketball team. His Eagle service project was directing the painting of sidewalk games for the kindergarten students at Homer School. Brady earned 30 merit badges and has served in several leadership positions with Troop 4. He accompanied the troop on weekend campouts and two Historic Trails hikes. He also attended summer camp at Camp Simpson four years as a camper and one year as a CIT for a total camping log of 28 nights. Brady is a member of Order of the Arrow.
Corbin West is the son of Michael West and Nina Blair. His Grandfather, Jason Duncan served as his Scouting Mentor. He is a senior at Ada High School and is active in weight lifting and shooting sports. Other interests include astronomy and politics. After graduation he will leave for Marine Corps Boot Camp. He and his helpers cleaned and restored a landscape area at the Chandler Watts Memorial Library of the Stratford Schools for his Eagle service project. Corbin completed 24 merit badges, earned the Mile Swim, Paul Bunyan, and Polar Bear Camping awards. He served his troop as patrol leader, quartermaster and troop guide. His camping log of 24 nights includes three Historic Trail hikes, week-end campouts with Troop 4 and three summer camp sessions at Camp Simpson.
Troop 4 is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church. The Scoutmaster is John -Paul Townsend. Participants in the presentation ceremony were Harrison Townsend, Landon Cox, and Devon Smith from Troop 4 and Lincoln Estes and Jackson Cook from Troop 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.