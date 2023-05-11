I recently came across a social media post saying, “Swap your boring lawn grass with red creeping thyme. Grows 3 inches tall max, requires no mowing, lovely lemony scent, can repel mosquitoes, grows all year long, better for local biodiversity.”
Now before you immediately go out and purchase plant and seeds for red creeping thyme, I highly recommend doing a little research on red creeping thyme, its requirements, and if it will work well in your area. In Oklahoma, we have a wide range of soil types from clay soils to sandy loam soils. This plant thrives in sandy soils areas and does not like overwatering. It’s fairly drought tolerant. It is a great pollinator plant for bees, flies, and butterflies, and would be excellent in gardens.
I get a lot of questions about letting the lawns “grow wild with weeds” to give food sources for pollinators early in the spring. Is this the right approach? My answer is based on what you want in your yard. If you came to my front yard, you would notice a ton of “weeds” and various flowers. The word “weed” is not defined for specific plants. Weed is defined as “a wild plant growing where it is not wanted and in competition with cultivated plants”. Some gardeners will define bermudagrass as a weed because it can easily creep in a flower bed or garden area and compete for water and nutrients. While farmers and some homeowners see its value for grazing, haying, or turfgrass. Weeds are in the eyes of the beholder. While you may see value, others may not, and that can be okay.
So, if you want to add more pollinator plants in your yard, then let’s read on for some tips on how we can help our pollinators in the early spring.
Plantings for pollinator habitats should include a combination of numerous plant species having variable flower colors, odors, flower structures, and bloom periods. A diverse assemblage of plants with as many species as possible will attract a wide array of pollinators and extend the availability of pollinator habitat throughout the growing season. Plants used could be a combination of trees and shrubs, annual flowers, perennial flowers, and biannual flowers. Always be aware while shopping around for pollinator plants that they are not invasive plants in your state. For a list of pollinator plants that can be used in Oklahoma, check out OSU Factsheet EPP-7155: Nectar and Pollen Plants of Oklahoma or check out Oklahoma Proven on the extension.okstate.edu website. Always do your research on your plants before purchasing so that you know their requirements and how well they will do in your area. A soil test will help understand these requirements and can be process at your local OSU Extension office.
One myth I have heard many times is that you cannot mow your yard when the flowers start blooming, or else you will take away their food source. On the contrary, mowing some plants like clovers about every 10 days or so will help refresh the blooms of plants and keeps it from getting overly mature. Lawn means the relatively low growing areas of the landscape that is regularly mowed, forms a continuous ground cover and is somewhat tolerant of foot traffic. It has a flexible definition as to what “regularly mowed” but it is implied it would be mowed at least a few times per year during the active period of growth and not just a yearly clean up mowing for wildfire suppress in winter. On the other hand, accent plants that cannot tolerate a lot of mowing should be put in areas that will not be cut or pruned often, such as flower beds.
Make sure to include accent plants where it is convenient based on traffic patterns, solar exposure or other factors that will help ensure its success and minimize its negative effect on the lawn and landscape. Remember, utility easements and rights of way even in the home lawn can have height restrictions so know your covenants and the requirements of the easements and right of way based on the plat of survey and information from the public service utility as well as the community’s ordinances. An example would be putting in crape myrtle trees or other blooming trees under powerlines, or areas of restricted height.
Another thing to be aware of is pesticides used by yourself or nearby neighbors. Always check the label before spraying to see if there is a restriction for bee and pollinators. This could also include herbicides (a pesticide that targets plants) because they can damage or kill potential pollinator plants like clovers. For more information on pesticides, what to use for specific plants/insects/etc, and how to use them, you can contact your ag educator at your local OSU Extension office.
For more information on pollinator gardens or lawns, contact your agriculture educator at your local OSU Extension office.
