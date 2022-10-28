Three things the Sooners must do against Iowa State

NORMAN — Though not where it hoped to be, Oklahoma isn’t in a bad spot.
The Sooners (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) managed to recover from their three-game skid to open conference play with a 52-42 win over Kansas before last week’s bye. Now, they head to Iowa State as a 1-point favorite and a chance to build even more momentum heading into the season’s stretch run. Plus, beating Iowa State would put them one win away from bowl eligibility.
It’s not going to be easy against an Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) team that has lost all four of its games by a combined 14 points.
Here’s a look at four things the Sooners must do to get a crucial road victory over the Cyclones:
1. Keep feeding Eric Gray
It’s hard to overstate how good the senior running back has been for the Sooners. Through seven games, he ranks first nationally in yards per carry (7.16), 20th in yards per game (99.6) and 23rd in total yards. He’s recorded over 100 rushing yards in four games this season.
He’s also added 14 catches for 105 yards.
He’s coming off a career-best performance against Kansas last week with 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns. However, he may find his toughest test yet against an Iowa State defense that ranks 16th in stopping the run and is surrendering less than 102 yards per game on the ground.
OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby can’t worry about that too much.
Gray has been arguably the most consistent offensive player and has found success even when the OU offense as a whole has struggled. The offense has been at its best when it focuses on using Gray and the running game to open up the passing game.
It’s not going to be easy, but the Sooners can’t afford to sideline Gray even in a tough matchup.
2. Limit turnovers
It’s something the Sooners were good at to begin the year. They committed just one turnover the first four games, posting a plus-four turnover margin during that span.
That hasn’t been the case the last three weeks.
Since then, the Sooners have coughed up the ball six times. Gabriel, who didn’t commit a turnover in his first five games, committed three turnovers — two fumbles and threw an interception — that helped keep the Jayhawks in the game. The Sooners have forced just three turnovers of their own during that span.
On the season, the Sooners have committed seven turnovers and forced eight.
Iowa State has forced 10 turnovers, though only two have come in conference play. Still, with the way the ISU offense is struggling, the Sooners can’t afford to commit turnovers that give them easier opportunities to score.
If they can limit turnovers, the Sooners have a good opportunity to limit the Iowa State offense
3. Generate pressure on Hunter Dekkers
The Sooners’ defensive line has been mostly disappointing in conference play, recording just two sacks in four Big 12 games.
Facing Iowa State could help things. The Cyclones are tied for 74th nationally in sacks allowed, surrendering 15 sacks this season.
The Cyclones’ offense has struggled in general to move the ball. But the Sooners defense has struggled mightily against both the rush and the pass. One thing that could get Dekkers going is if he has time to throw.
If the Sooners can get pressure on Dekkers, that could help make things even more difficult on their offense. Dekkers has also thrown seven interceptions this season.
The Sooners managed to snag two interceptions against Kansas, but they’ve struggled at times to generate turnovers.
“We want to be aggressive in everything we do,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said Monday. “At the same time, the first guy there has to secure the tackle. There are two things that cause takeaways: Population of the football and contact of the football. Those are elements we coach every day. It’s been my experience that some weeks, years, days, whatever, sometimes when it comes it comes in droves. When they don’t, it’s like the Sahara Desert. Some years are in between.”
Generate pressure on Dekkers, and it could help the Sooners with their turnover problem, too.
