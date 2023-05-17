This exhibit is an illustration of vertical alignment. Education that is set up with foundational steps, skills and concepts that move and lead a learner in a direction. Instruction and curriculum designed to push and challenge a student to build and develop artistically. From perspective drawing, to contour line pen and ink works, and then to sustained infestations that create and produce a well developed portfolio at the college level. We hope you see the progress and potential when education and curriculum is intentional. Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy the show.
Katelyn Gaches (the ceramic dolls)
12th
I think the future of my generation is going to be very hopeful. Some of us are in touch with our childhoods, and how our parents made us feel, and learn how to treat others kindly. Still being childlike at heart is fundamental to further society. People can’t grow up and get stiff and emotionless, we need more people with wonder and creativity.
Faith Stout (Senior)
In my advanced placement art investigation I explored objects, and the connection I have with them. In my pieces I was able to share that connection in a visual way. In my investigation I discovered this process is crucial to understanding one another and sharing ideas. This is the future of my generation. Each one of us is finding a platform and medium to show what we love and value.
(My pieces are the tea cups pouring into one another, the big marker drawing of dresses, and the black and white still life with the skull).
Hannah Isaac
(Embroidery)
My generation is the next lost generation. Blossoming in a world already divided with generational resentment before our arrival, causing a loss in community and traditions. Advances within technology have amplified the lack of unity. Due to technology, ancient techniques of our history are approaching ascension. Faster and faster with every machine that takes another full time worker's income, Cell Phones replacing common scenes, and increase in global warming due to the accessibility of material goods. Essential skills such as needlework are being left in the textbooks. For example; Embroidery is often included in historical paintings, but it is reflected as a detail rather than the subject itself. The centuries-old art form that has been used to add color, texture, richness and dimension to textiles. Like other art forms like painting and sculpture, embroidery is important as it can tell us much about the society and people who created it.
Embroidery helps in reducing stress and anxiety by keeping your hands busy and engaged. It also keeps your thoughts focused on the enjoyment and satisfaction of the task at hand. It is a useful and relaxing task that my generation should try to reduce stress levels, while we take in the obstacles of our indecisive world.
Landon Hamrick
Chance and Choice
Our generation is faced with chance and choice every day. The chances of generation learning from the historical struggles are slim to none, but I do feel that our learning and development will always be a top choice within our generation. It is very clear regarding stats that the generation is struggling, but do I feel that the generation has the chance if they make a choice to change? Yes. I still believe that there is still a chance that the generation can be great and the digital art that I have made has Chance and Choice thrown out, to communicate this.
Patience Williams
Junior
(Works 'Dogs Playing Poker' and 'The Quality of Line in Dresses')
I see a wildly bright future for my generation. The world’s changing, teenagers are participating in protests and have become some of the largest influences. I see bright things happening from here. The world has grown in its treatment of people and animals. In just these past few years, dogs are treated like a part of the family rather than an animal on the outside. For my sustained investigation (My portfolio), I implemented this. My dog, (a big sweetheart of a pitbull), has become a huge part of my world so applying him and investigating where and how I can include him in my works was something of grand importance to me and honestly, I really hope to see more of that in the world. More of my generation taking the dogs they treat like their own family and creating beautiful pieces of work centered around them. That’s the future I hope to see of my generation.
Erionna Andrews (jellyfish print)
In my sustained investigation I focused on transparency and opacity, these things relate to my generation in a multitude of ways. My generation if very transparent with what they want, who they are, and in many other ways. Having this quality ensures that my generation will have a bright future and I am excited to see what the future holds for my generation!
