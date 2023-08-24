On Friday, August 18, Nick Cheper presented a program to Ada Sunrise Rotary Club on the AARP Tax Aide program.
This program provided by American Association for Retired Persons prepares free federal and state tax returns for free. The program could prepare up to 500 returns annually, but a decrease in the number of volunteers has limited the program to about 300 returns in the Ada area.
The program is offered between February and April. Volunteers will can assist with low and middle-income filers typically making less than $60,000 per year. Itemized deductions are not allowed. The return is prepared and eFiled by volunteers.
Currently, the volunteers in the program are aged between 70 and 90 years old so more people are sought. Volunteers can fill the role of greeter or tax preparer. Up to 10 new people could be used by the program.
To volunteer, contact Nick Cheper at 580-399-0578 or chepernicholas@gmail.com. The volunteer application can be found at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer. Once the application is filled out, a volunteer must pass ethics and other certification tests.
