I’ve been doing two things lately that have intersected in a surprising way.
I’ve been involved in an online Bible Study where we’ve been going through a book called “When the Church Was Young” by Marcellino D’Ambrosio. I’ve learned about various historical events in the life of the early church including the Donatist Schism. To make a long story short, during the fourth century, the church was persecuted: some of the members of the church folded under the persecution, but wanted to come back later; the Donatists didn’t like that those who had folded were forgiven, so they split.
In addition to this, I’ve been listening to some country music from the 1960s in my workshop. While doing this, I’ve noted a certain characteristic of most of the songwriters from that era. They are lost and they know it. They want to find their way back.
So both the people who folded under persecution in the fourth century and the country music singers from the 1960s were like the Prodigal Son from Jesus’ famous parable. And so it is that that parable has been on my mind.
As I’ve mentioned from time to time, I grew up as a Southern Baptist, where the emphasis is on saving the lost.
Not a bad mission statement, but it provides a lens through which every bit of scripture is viewed and if you only use that one lens some details can be obscured.
In any case, for years my view of the Parable of the Prodigal Son had been from the point of view of the prodigal: If you go home people will be happy. Your Father (God) will kill the fatted calf and there will be rejoicing. And that is true, but the problem is that all of the preachers I’d ever heard in my youth stopped at that point.
There’s more. Much, much more.
There’s the stay at home brother. He sees a party going on and wonders what the hell is happening. Dad, why are you throwing a party for that whore-mongering son of...yours? I’ve been here; I’ve done the right thing; I’ve worked every day for you while...you know what he’s been up to, right?
I’ve got some insight here. My lot has been more like the stay at home brother’s. I’ve not had a lot of practice doing the prodigal thing. The prodigals go out, do their prodigal thing, and come back and everyone is just so happy to see them.
That old green-eyed monster arises: Jealousy; anger; resentment. It makes you think of another story about brothers: Cain and Abel.
As so often happens in the Bible, this is a retelling of that story. It happens again and again and again. The younger is favored over the older. Here the younger prodigal is seemingly favorer over his older stay-at-home brother.
As we recall from the first story, Cain killed Abel and tried to cover it up, but God knew. After God rejected Cain’s offering, He told Cain to not be downcast but to just try to do better.
In the parable, the Father has a similar talk with the older brother: “My son you are always with me, and everything I have is yours. But we had to celebrate and be glad, because this brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.”
The parable ends there. We are not told whether the older brother ever comes around or not. Does he embrace his prodigal brother? Does he pretend to embrace his brother in order to stay in good stead with the father, but kick him out when the old man dies? Does he make continual cutting references to his brother’s activities for the rest of his life?
Well, as this story has played out countless times, both in families and churcher, over the ages, I think it is safe to say that all those things have happened.
This parable is rich. Jesus meant for it to be used in all stages of church life. Those who are lost can find their way back. That’s right there; take it and put it in your pocket. God and all the angels in heaven rejoice, yeah, yeah, yeah.
But those people who never let their feet wander down the more...uh...interesting paths of life need a little help too.
It is less easy for them, less easy for us, to see ourselves as needing help. We’ve never squandered our inheritance on prostitutes after all, and it sounds like it could be fun.
But the prodigals know that whatever fun there is comes at a very high price: smoke-filled honky-tonks; lonesome Sunday morning sidewalks; D-I-V-O-R-C-E.
We know how Jesus would want the story to end. The older brother embraces his younger brother with love; he listens to the reasons he came home; he realizes his secret envy of his brother was misplaced; he learns grace.
Let’s end there, with that hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.