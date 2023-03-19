On May 9, citizens of Ada will have the opportunity to invest in the community’s historic Wintersmith Park. This tax (which is not an increase) will include dredging the lake, installing a hard edge around the lake, adding new playground equipment, building new pedestrian bridges, repairing the spillways and constructing a new 18-hole mini golf course.
If you’ve spent any time at Wintersmith Park recently, you may have noticed the silt and debris in the lake. One focus of the penny extension is to professionally dredge the lake, which will reduce the buildup of silt. This process will prevent it from ultimately filling in due to run-off from surrounding areas. The lake has not been dredged in more than 30 years. “Wintersmith Park is the crown jewel of Ada,” stated local resident Gina Stowers. “Taking proper care of it is imperative not only for everyone who spends time there now, but for generations to come.”
On the north side of the park, imagine you and your family walking across a new pedestrian bridge leading to a playground that will serve all children (ADA accessible). After that, head over to the splash pad to cool off and relax under the new shaded pavilion. When finished there, enjoy a round of golf at the brand new 18-hole mini golf course.
“The primary and secondary spillways will also be addressed,” said City Manager Cody Holcomb. “This will include structural repairs along with work on the apron dam.”
Historic Wintersmith Park, constructed in 1933 was a “New Deal” work program created during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). “This great park is 90 years old and investing in its future will ensure and enhance quality of life opportunities for everyone to enjoy,” said Parks Director Tommy Eaton.
The “Penny for our City” extension election is May 9, 2023.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
