Memorial Day is more than just an excuse for a three-day weekend, it is a day for honoring the fallen soldiers who fought to keep this country alive. The luxuries we take for granted every day would not exist without the efforts of the brave men and women who have served in the military. One man in Ada knows this fact all too well and tries to show his appreciation this Memorial Day in any way he can.
This year, Harral Harbin has been passing out challenge coins to veterans as a token, figuratively and literally, of thanks. This is not the only thing Harbin has done to show his gratitude for their service. He has also set up two different memorials in the Aldridge lobby since he owns the Aldridge Cafe right next to it.
These memorials include a bench draped in the U.S. flag with sheets of paper neatly placed on the bench, showing the names of the 13 soldiers who died during the evacuation of Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. The other memorial is for the Prisoners of War / Missing In Action which includes a small dining table, set for one, and a framed message that describes the meaning of each item on the table.
Harbin does a tribute each year in the Aldridge lobby for Memorial Day, but honoring our veterans is something he does year-round. For him, the military means much more than just his freedom, it has been at the center of his life since he was a child. “I grew up with the most patriotic man I know and that was my father,” Harbin recounts what his childhood was like with his father, Lynn Harbin who served in the Navy as a chief cook on a landing craft. Despite not being able to serve in the military himself, Harbin has been surrounded by veterans and soldiers his whole life. “We all were very proud of what the military did,” Harbin continues, “I had six brother-in-laws that were in the service, a brother and several friends who served.”
Besides handing out coins and setting up memorials, Harbin is also apart of the Sons of The American Legion. SAL is an organization of male members whose parents and grandparents served in the military. Since 1988, SAL has raised over 1 million dollars for V.A. homes and hospitals and members have volunteered at veterans hospitals all around the country. Harbin has been apart of this group for 30 years and has done his fair share of donating over the years while also helping local veterans personally, even if it’s as simple as letting a veteran give away free U.S. flags out of his cafe.
While these small acts don’t seem like much, you never know what it could mean to someone who has served. Custer McFalls is a local veteran here in Ada that believes periodically showing appreciation for our soldiers during the year is important. McFalls served in the army during the Vietnam era as a sergeant for two years. He says that back then, Americans had a different opinion on the troops from Vietnam. “Veterans from Vietnam, they were not welcomed or treated as the other veterans…we had a little bit different reception for our service.” Thankfully, that has since changed and McFalls says now he gets thanked for his service all through-out the year. “freedom is not free, someone has to serve and our military is the way we do that.” McFalls says “it wouldn’t hurt to acknowledge the service of our servicemen and women and what they’re doing for us”
This is an opinion that Harbin holds himself, saying “they’re willing to do something that a lot of people aren’t. My dad says that freedom was bought with a price…freedom didn’t come free, freedom came with blood.” Harbin says that because of the military, we do have freedom. So this weekend, take a note out of Harbin’s book and honor the troops for Memorial Day. It doesn’t have to be big, something as small as a gifted coin or a verbal “thank you for your service” can mean more than the biggest gesture you can think of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.