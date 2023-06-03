"The Little Mermaid": Is it a good movie or a bad movie? For me, it wasn't either. I'm not saying don't go watch it; I'm just saying don't expect it to be something you'll talk about afterward. If you've read any of my other reviews for different movies, you should know that I like character backstories. However, the backstory for Prince Eric just didn't land for me. It felt like they were making it up as they went along.
They made a live-action version of The Little Mermaid, and because it was a musical back in 1989 (yes, I had to look it up again; I couldn't believe it was that long ago), they added a few songs to this one that I didn't feel helped tell the story in the live-action movie and didn't add anything to it. And for some reason, they changed up "Kiss the Girl," which I didn't understand and felt unnecessary. They even extended Ursula's "Poor Unfortunate Souls" song, but it didn't bring anything new to the table. It just made the show longer.
I must admit, though, Melissa McCarthy stood out in this movie. She really made the role of Ursula her own, and I appreciate actors who have fun with their characters. You can tell she enjoyed playing the part.
So, this review might not be as lengthy as my others, but in conclusion, if you're a child of the '80s or early '90s, go watch it for the nostalgia. Just don't expect to be blown away. And if you have kids or grandkids, they'll probably enjoy it just like we did when we watched the original."
Editor’s Note: This writer utilized ChatGPT’s advanced language processing capabilities to assist him in writing this column, allowing him to generate and refine ideas more efficiently and effectively than ever before.
