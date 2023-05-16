The Clinic recently presented three pre-med students with stipends to help with their medical school expenses.
Upon graduation from medical school, the students have committed to return to the Ada area to practice medicine. Pictured, from left, are students Reese Siegle, Christian Siegle, and Cale Eaton. Also pictured is Dr. John Siegle, a longtime OB/GYN physician in Ada, and father of Reese and Christian.
All three students studied pre-med at East Central University. Christian Siegle and Cale Eaton are headed to Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, while Reese Siegle will attend the University of North Dakota School of Medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.