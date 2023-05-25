The Ada Fire Department recently acquired swiftwater rescue equipment.
The rescue boat, specialized rafts, and personal protective equipment; which includes rescue-rated personal flotation devices, dry suits, and helmets, provides the AFD with the necessary equipment to respond to swiftwater and flood related emergencies.
There are currently 14 personnel who have received swiftwater rescue training and four additional personnel who will attend training this fall.
The new equipment and training greatly increases rescue capabilities and allows the AFD to provide a higher level of service to the citizens of Ada and Pontotoc County.
We would like to remind everyone to never drive into flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
