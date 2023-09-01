If you attend ECU, you might have seen the mass email sent out to all students warning them that there have been a slue of burglaries from students’ vehicles. However the robberies are not exclusive to the ECU campus, numerous others have happened this week in different neighborhoods around Ada. The Ada Police Department do not have any key suspects at the moment and the individual behind the robberies still remains at large.
Last Friday, on Aug. 25, an officer was dispatched to Wingfoot Drive for a truck burglary at 10:19 a.m. The victim of the burglary told the police that they had left their Truck unlocked the night before. The next morning the victim had noticed several items from their truck were on the ground. The only thing that had been stolen was a black Glock G19 G5 from the center console.
This is not the only gun that this robber has stolen. The next day, on Aug. 26, at 4:30 p.m. the police department responded to another call for an auto burglary. This time the robbery happened at West 21st Street with another truck that had been unlocked. Much like the first theft, only a pistol was missing out of the truck.
Since then, intermittent reports of thefts from cars have been happening across Ada. No vehicles have been damaged but many personal belongings have been lost. While the police have no suspects in mind, they believe that all of the robberies have the same culprit. This is due to the surveillance clips of the different incidents showing the same individual with dark clothes and a mask to hide their face.
One thing that most of the burglaries had in common was that the vehicles were left unlocked. Because of this commonality, both ECU and Ada Police Departments have sent out reminders to the Ada community to lock your car doors and to keep any valuables out of sight in your car. So while the auto bandit is still on the loose, don’t become the next easy mark for them. Remember the important items in your car out of plain sight and lock your doors before going inside!
