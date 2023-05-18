Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Ada Early Childhood kindergarten children enjoy a hop-and-sack race Thursday morning during Super Cougar Fun Day at the school. 

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Ada Early Childhood pre-k and kindergarten kids were treated to a Super Cougar Fun Day Thursday. Watch for more photos from this event in Saturday's Ada News.

