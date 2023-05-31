A full-sized, fully-loaded cattle trailer took a turn slightly too tight Wednesday morning, and ended up getting its right back wheels stuck just off the roadway at State Highway 1 and County Road 3530 south of Ada.
The right northbound lane was blocked for over an hour while a large wrecker was called to lift the trailer and place it back on the roadway.
A line of gravel trucks bound for nearby Ada Aggregates waited on the should on the southbound side of the road for the roadway to reopen.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department, and Chickasaw Lighthorse Police provided traffic control, but since there were no injuries and no damage to the vehicle and roadway, no accident report was made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.