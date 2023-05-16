TULSA, Okla. — Karsyn Struble of the Perry FFA Chapter earned first-place honors in the 2023 Oklahoma FFA Wildlife Production and Management Proficiency Award area during the 97th Oklahoma FFA Convention on May 3.
Avery McGill of the Byng FFA Chapter and Beau Griffin of the Latta FFA Chapter earned second- and third-place honors, respectively.
Struble raises bobwhite quail for recreational purposes and to help repopulate the species in suitable areas. She became interested in this industry after hearing stories about her grandfather’s and uncle’s experiences. Struble hatches and broods her eggs, protecting the chicks until they reach a mature age to be released. She releases 200 birds into the wild each year on average. She sells older birds as meat or to hunters as a means to support the release portion of her SAE.
“One thing I have learned that will impact my future is being able to make decisions based on my own judgment,” Struble said. “If I make decisions based on my judgment then I will be able to support what I think is right and do what I think is right without thinking about what other people might think of it.”
The wildlife production and management proficiency award is designed to recognize students who are involved in a supervised agricultural experience to improve the availability of fish and wildlife through practices such as land and water habitat improvement, development of new land and water habitat, trapping, or the stocking of fish and wild game. Wildlife ducks, geese, quail and pheasants are eligible if used as an income enterprise.
The Perry junior is the daughter of Darrell and Shelia Struble. His agricultural education instructors and FFA advisors are Amber Wright and Keeland Nix.
The award is sponsored on the state level by Steve and Merrie Lynn Vaughan and The Chickasaw Nation. The Noble Research Institute provides a $1,000 state winner scholarship.
FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 27,500 members and 366 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fifth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit okffa.org.
