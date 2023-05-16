Karsyn Struble (second from right) of the Perry FFA Chapter captured first-place honors in the 2023 Oklahoma FFA Wildlife Production and Management State Proficiency Award area. Dan Childs (right) of the Noble Research Institute congratulates Struble as well as Beau Griffin (left) of the Latta FFA Chapter and Avery McGill of the Byng FFA Chapter.

The award is sponsored on the state level by Steve and Merrie Lynn Vaughan and The Chickasaw Nation. The Noble Research Institute provides a $1,000 state winner scholarship.