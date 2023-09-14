Stonewall Public Schools has been approved to feed a third meal of the day for the 2023-24 school year.
The meal is paid for through a USDA program called the Child and Adult Care Food Program ‘CACFP’ and administered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education Child Nutrition section.
Schools are able to feed all of their students a free/nutritious meal at the end of each day. The school goes through a lengthy approval process to be able to take advantage of this program and SPS has been approved for the second year. We are using a Southeast Oklahoma Company, KTC Distribution and their product “MUNCHITS” for our meal.
Superintendent Greg Lovelis stated, “We piloted this program in the Spring of 2022 and our students responded very well. We are excited to continue offering this free meal to our students for the second full school year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.