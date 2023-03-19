Many of us do not think about weed control methods until certain trouble weeds make their appearance in our pastures and lawns. Usually, by the time we recognize them it is too late to use control methods. This can cause frustration and headaches for anyone, especially those dealing with sandburs.
I get calls every year about control methods for sandburs, but usually those calls start around July to October. Why around this time? Because many sandburs are fully mature and have started dispersing their sharp, penetrating burs. By the time the burs are formed, it is too late to control the plants. Even with spraying, the burs will still disperse, and you will still have the problem the following year. Control of sandburs will take several years of intensive management utilizing both cultural practices and herbicides.
What are sandburs?
Several sandbur species affect turfgrass systems and pastures in the Southern Great Plains including southern sandbur (Cenchrus echinatus L.), field sandbur (Cenchrus spinifex Cav.), and longspine sandbur [Cenchrus longispinus (Hack.) Fern.]. Sandburs behave as summer annuals or short-lived perennials, and they grow well in disturbed and sandy-loam soils. Seed germination starts when soil temperatures reach 52 F and peaks at 75 F. Seeds can germinate all summer, but most will germinate in May and June. Sandbur seeds can stay viable in the soil for 5 to 8 years, the main objective for suppression would be reducing seed development. So, we need to start scouting for them early in the year.
Figure 1. Sandbur Identification
During vegetative stage, the best way to identify sandbur is looking at the leaf collar, which is the bond between the leaf blade and sheath. The sandbur collar is light-colored, hairy, and contains a membrane, i.e. ligule, that appears to have been cut by scissors into very fine strips (Figure 1). Also, the leaf blades are smooth, twisted and range from 2 to 5 inches long. The leaf sheath is loose from the stem, smooth, flattened and slightly hairy on the margins.
The easiest way to identify sandbur is after flowering, by looking at its inflorescence which is a terminal spike 1 to 3 inches long containing 6 to 20 spiny hairy burs (Figure 1). For effective control, sandbur must be identified and managed early in the vegetative stage to avoid seed production. It is best when the sandbur is between 2-4 inches in height. Any older than this and the sandburs will be much more difficult to control.
So, how do we control sandburs?
Proper weed management starts with taking care of the soil. Taking a soil sample is the first step. By improving soil fertility, we can improve plant quality, density, and competition with desirable grasses.
Having sandburs is a sign that your lawn or pasture is deficient in 1 or multiple major nutrients; nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), or potassium (K). Sandburs thrive in well-drained, sandy to sandy loam soils that may be unfavorable for other grass species. Of the nutrients, applying adequate nitrogen will be the most beneficial to improve the stand of the desired forage. Correcting phosphorus and potassium will also help improve root development and plant regrowth. Sandburs have more tolerant to acidic (low pH) soils than many warm season forages. Fertilizing for your bermudagrass is an excellent first start to reducing sandbur population. Sandburs cannot thrive in well fertilized soils and the bermudagrass will compete and choke it out.
Another early method of control is a pre-emergent herbicide that is sprayed before the sandbur germinates out of the soil. Example is the active ingredient, pendimethalin (Prowl H2O). Pendimethalin inhibits root and shoot growth, preventing plant cell division and elongation in susceptible species. This prevents weeds from emerging. Pendimethalin will help reduce half to two-thirds of the largest and earliest flush of sandburs. A newer product now available, called Rezilon, gives farmers another preemergent herbicide option. It is recommended to be applied well before sandbur germination. Ideally it should be applied late-winter but can also be applied mid-season generally after the first cutting to prevent late-season emergence.
There are currently four herbicide products labeled as effective in the control of sandbur: Nicosulfuron + MSM (Pastora®), imazapic (Plateau®), glyphosate (Roundup PowerMax®), and pendimethalin (Prowl® H2O). In 2014 and 2015, research at Oklahoma State University indicated that both Plateau and Pastora controlled sandbur best at 90 and 100 percent, respectively, when applied within three weeks after germination. After three weeks of age, only Pastora adequately controlled sandbur. These two products also limit yield losses compared to glyphosate treatments. While the glyphosate treatment is much cheaper than Pastora or Plateau, yield losses are much higher.
MSMA is no longer available for use in bermudagrass pasture due to the risk of poisoning livestock from being an arsenic-based herbicide. However, it is still an available option for lawns, golf courses, sod farms, and highway right-of-ways.
Management methods for sandbur in agriculture programs include grazing, appropriate fertility programs, and controlled burning. Sandbur populations can be suppressed if overgrazing of a pasture was avoided and bermudagrass or native grasses were allowed to grow and compete with sandburs. Improving the density and height of bermudagrass by applying proper fertility also assists the bermudagrass in competing for water, sunlight, and nutrition. Controlled burns and dormant season tillage will kill few sandbur seed along the soil surface. However, the burn will stimulate germination of a large number of the sandburs to grow at once. With appropriate timing, an effective herbicide applied POST can be used to manage the population and decrease the seed bank in the field.
Mowing is often an ineffective method of control for sandburs as they have a low growth habit, branching out close to the ground. As the plants recover and adapt, they can produce burs below the mowing height.
If sandbur is a concern for your pastures, it is best to take a multi-faceted approach to control. Make sure stocking rates are suitable for the productivity of the land and implement management strategies including appropriate fertility, periodic burning where allowed and only use chemical weed control where yield losses can be tolerated for a season.
For more information about sandburs and control methods, you can contact your agriculture educator and your local OSU Extension office.
