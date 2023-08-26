STRATFORD — A big class of seniors is gone from last year’s Stratford Bulldog squad. A good group of underclassmen are ready to step in and help lead this Bulldog team.
“Our numbers aren’t bad,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We have 30 guys out right now, which is a couple of more than we had last year. We lost a good group of seniors that we miss having around, but some of our guys are really stepping up into a leadership role.”
Stratford will have to replace key components in its spread offense.
Nolan Hall, a 3-year starter under center, and his 4,000 career passing yards are gone but little brother Lincoln, a sophomore, will take over the QB duties. Lincoln had 66 yards passing and two touchdowns in varsity action last year.
“We expect great things from Lincoln,” Blackburn said. “He is already one of the leaders of this team.”
Also gone is 2,000 yards of offense from Hunter Morton. Josiah Lester has stepped up to the top of the running back depth chart and is expected to put up good numbers there as well.
“Along with Lester, Justin Arriaga will be in the backfield as well and will be an important part of the run game,” Blackburn said. “Look for Braxton Bear, Tistyn Powell, Tyler Biggs, Skylar Joslin, CJ Long and Keyln Dickerson to also see action in the backfield for us. They are all new inexperienced guys without many stats at this point in their careers.”
Hall will have some experienced wide receivers in the offense. Walker Chandler and Braylinn King both started last season and combined for over 300 yards receiving with six touchdowns.
“We will need to find ways to get Walker the football,” Blackburn said. “He could see time in the backfield as well. Braylinn is another threat that we need to get the ball to as much as we can. Skylar has starting experience and will be expected to make plays for us.”
One starter, Taylor Arriaga, returns in the trenches for the Bulldogs.
“With one returning starter much will be expected from him,” Blackburn said. “We have others that have some game experience in Will Bright and Josh Gifford. Canaan Weddle is back out this year and is moving to a spot on the line and we think he will help us out in this area.”
Josiah Litson and Cale Stevens are a couple of others who will see significant time along with freshman Grady Carter.
The Bulldogs’ 3-3 stack defense is where Stratford has the most experience with Justin Arriaga, Chandler, Hall and Taylor Arriaga all returning.
“We will base out of the 3-3 stack, but will try to give different looks and adjust to different formations,” Blackburn said.
“Up front will be the most inexperienced part of our defense,” Blackburn said. “We will rotate several guys with Josh Gifford being one of the guys that should get significant playing time up front.”
Carter, Bright, Gavin Green, Matthew Clark, Liston and Stevens will all get snaps in the trenches.
The Arriaga brothers (Taylor and Justin) will man the middle of the 3-3 stack defense at linebacker along with Weddle. Tristyn Powell, Long and Fischer Goodridge will all see the field at linebacker.
The secondary will be the strongest part of the defense with four returning starters. Chandler, Hall, King, Lester and Joslin all started at one point or another in the backend of the defense.
“Chandler and Lester will be starting out manning our outside safeties/linebackers and they along with our free safety are key to this defense,” Blackburn said. “We will lean heavily on them to make a lot of plays.
“Hall returns at free safety. King is a two-year starter at corner and Joslin has moved to the corner position for us. All of these guys were starters last year and this is the most experienced group we have back.”
Biggs, Bear, Dickerson, Talen Ross, Dax Ross and Brandon Hensley will provide depth in the secondary.
Joining Blackburn on the 2023 coaching staff include assistants Jake Foster, Robert Albersonn, James Martin, Kyle Wood and Matthew Warren.
The Bulldogs are in one of the toughest districts in Class A. Perinnal power Ringling is a preseason Top 10 with Wynnewood on the outside of the Top 10 looking in. Stratford and Dibble are in the Top 30 of the 60-team class.
“With a pretty inexperienced group, our goals right now are to just work on getting better each time out,” Blackburn said. “If we can do this, we expect to compete for a playoff spot by the end of the season.”
The Bulldogs open the season at Coalgate on Sept. 1 and then go on the road to Allen the following week. The all-important question when Week 3 rolls around is where will Stratford be playing its home games.
A chemical mishap on the game field killed all the grass this summer. There is currently grass growing on the field and hopes are that some bare spots will get filled in and the Bulldogs will be able to play at home then, but it’s still up in the air. If Stratford can’t play on Blackburn Field they will move to East Central University’s Koi Ishto Stadium.
———o———
DISTRICT A-4
COACHES POLL
1. Ringling (12-1)
T-2. Dibble (5-6)
T-2. Wynnewood (9-3)
T-4. Elmore City-Pernell (2-8)
T-4. Stratford (8-3)
6. Wayne (3-7)
7. Rush Springs (2-8)
8. Healdton (1-9)
