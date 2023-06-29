The Latta High School girls basketball team was missing some key pieces when they squared off against McLoud Tuesday evening at the 2023 Ada Summer Shootout in a scrimmage held inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
One thing has become a certainty for the Latta girls under the direction of Clay Plunk (handed down by his father, Bruce Plunk). No matter who is on the court for him, he’ll want them to play some defense.
This sports writer thought a pretty good goal for Latta — playing with a roster on Tuesday that contained only three sophomores and six freshmen — was to hold its opponent to single-digit scoring in each of the two 15-minute halves played with a running clock.
I’m not sure even Plunk could have imagined what was about to happen against McLoud during their final scrimmage of the day.
The Lady Panthers used a tenacious defense to bolt out to a 12-0 lead and had extended that advantage to 21-2 by halftime en route to a lopsided 34-8 victory.
Latta ended up with 19 steals and plenty of other deflections during a smothering defense that the Lady Redskins never solved.
“We’ve got guards that are very active and get their hands on the ball and speed people up and put them in tough situations,” Clay Plunk told The Ada News following the game. “Our kids are working really, really hard right now and that’s set up by what we did last year. That was our main goal last year — to teach our kids how to play hard all the time. It’s contagious. and when you bring young kids into a system where everyone is playing hard like that, they buy in pretty quickly.”
Five of Latta’s first six field goals were set up by steals that turned into layups on the other end. Quite frankly, the Lady Redskins didn’t know what hit them.
“Right now we have a group of kids that have the best personalities and get along so well. That’s evident when we have stretches like that where we’re sharing the basketball and playing for each other. It makes it a lot of fun,” Plunk said
The LHS coach was pleased with the overall effort, especially since all six freshmen that suited up played good minutes in the game.
“My father-in-law is a really wise man and he told me once that when you’re playing a lot of freshmen, sometimes you look really good and sometimes you look really bad. We’ve had both of those at times this summer,” he said.
Plunk didn’t shy away from the fact that even when his full complement of players is finally reunited, at least some of his freshmen will have significant roles for the 2023-24 Latta Lady Panthers.
“I think we’re going to have about 14 total bodies and seven of them are going to be freshmen. I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for those guys. They’re athletic. They compete,” he said.“Obviously, depth is really crucial in the playoffs and that’s something we’re going to try and prepare for and get them ready and hopefully get them as much experience on the court as possible throughout the year.”
Junior Savanna Senkel has spent all summer rehabbing from ACL surgery and is expected to get a full release in August, just in time for fastpitch softball. Plunk looks forward to her getting on the court as one of the leaders of his young bunch.
“She’s a key piece to what we do. She has a coach’s mind. She does such a good job of managing things and doing a lot of things nobody ever sees,” he said
Plunk’s two seniors — Kate Williams and Katon Turner — are banged up and getting some much-needed rest this week. Also missing from the Latta club during the Summer Shootout are sophomore Kailey Rudd and freshman Riley Jones.
“We have a couple of others gone to camps and things. The few times we’ve had them all together, they’ve meshed so well. We’ve developed some team chemistry so on that side of things it’s been a great summer,” he said. “We’re still learning how to play together. We’re still exploring how that’s going to shake out.”
Plunk said he enjoys his team being part of the Ada Summer Shootout AHS head coach Christie Jennings organizes each year.
“It’s nice getting to play at home. Coach Jennings always brings in good competition. It’s been good for our young kids,” he said. “Our schedule every season is extremely challenging. So getting to play in camps like this one where we see bigger schools prepares us for that.”
The numbers game
All nine Latta players that got into the game against McLoud contributed to the outcome.
• Freshman Jayse Smith led the way with eight points, three rebounds and three steals.
• Sophomore ringleader Kelbey Parnacher didn’t even attempt many field goals but finished with four steals and four assists.
• Freshman Rakhia Booker scored four points and had a pair of rebounds and a pair of steals.
• Sophomore Paislee Anderson contributed two points and three steals.
• Sophomore Jolee Myers finished with five points, one 3-pointer, two rebounds and two takeaways.
• Preshaya Oliphant had seven points, including a 3-point basket.
• Speedy freshman Callie Harless recorded three steals.
• Freshman Maygan Hill scored four points and had a couple of rebounds and a couple of steals.
• Freshman Nira Gwinn had two points, a rebound and was unofficially credited with six personal fouls (players aren’t allowed to foul out during Summer Shootout contests).
