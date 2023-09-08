ASHER — Sophomore Preston Welch cracked two home runs to help the Byng Pirates power past Asher 7-2 in a Tuesday night home game in a battle of two teams ranked No. 11.
The Pirates, No. 11 in Class A, improved to 14-5 on the year, while Asher — No. 11 in Class B — fell to 8-7.
Byng is scheduled to host Wister at 5 p.m. today while Asher is competing in the Calera Tournament this weekend.
Byng 7, Asher 2
Welch hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning and his two-run shot in the top of the third inning that put Byng on top 3-1. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-hit BHS attack.
No other Byng player had more than one hit. Cooper McCage cranked a three-run bomb in the top of the fourth inning that pushed the Pirate advantage to 6-1.
Callen Leslie and Mason Carter both clubbed doubles for the Pirates and Kix Stephens went 1-for-2 and drove in a run.
Byng hurlers Naaman Lee and Stephens combined to toss seven innings while not allowing an earned run.
Asher collected five total hits with Brogan Cullwell leading the way. He finished 3-for-3 with a double and a walk. Kelby Fowler and Colton Johnston had the other two Asher hits.
Culwell absorbed the pitching loss. He struck out five, walked two and allowed three earned runs in five innings of work. Hudson Skender pitched the final two frames for the home team.
