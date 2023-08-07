Ada Athletics graphic
Christie Jennings | Ada Athletics

SOFTBALL

Monday, Aug. 7

Roff at Allen, 6 p.m.

Asher at Stratford, 5:45 p.m.

Byng at Holdenville, 5 p.m.

Wilson at Latta, 4 p.m.

Varnum at Stonewall, 5:30 p.m.

Calera at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.

Vanoss at Maysville, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

McAlester at Ada, 5 p.m.

Allen at Wetumka, 6 p.m.

Asher at Moss, 5 p.m.

Stonewall at Byng, 5 p.m.

Latta at Davis, 5 p.m.

Bethel at Roff, 4:30 p.m.

Rush Springs at Vanoss,

Thursday, Aug. 10

Pauls Valley at Ada, 5 p.m.

Allen at Indianola Tournament, TBA.

Tupelo at Asher, 4:30 p.m.

Byng at Sulphur, 5 p.m.

Latta at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Vanoss vs. Roff, 4 p.m.; Vanoss vs. Stuart, 5:30 p.m.; Roff vs. Stuart, 7 p.m. at Roff Festival.

Friday, Aug. 11

Roff at Byng, 5 p.m.

Latta at Ripley Tournament, TBA.

Stonewall at Maud, 5 p.m.

Tupelo, Vanoss at Konawa, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Byng at Seminole, 12:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Monday, Aug. 7

Earlsboro at Byng, 3 p.m.

Vanoss at Latta, 4:30 p.m.

Roff at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.

Santa Fe South at Stonewall, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Asher at Varnum, 4 p.m.; Asher vs. Santa Fe South, 6 p.m. at Varnum Festival.

Vanoss at Byng, 3 p.m.

Stonewall at Caney, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Stonewall at Asher, 4:30 p.m.

Byng, Latta, Roff at Dale Tournament

Rock Creek at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.

Caney at Tupelo, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Caney at Asher, 5 p.m.

Kiowa at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.

Boswell at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Tupelo at Calera, noon.

