SOFTBALL
Monday, Aug. 7
Roff at Allen, 6 p.m.
Asher at Stratford, 5:45 p.m.
Byng at Holdenville, 5 p.m.
Wilson at Latta, 4 p.m.
Varnum at Stonewall, 5:30 p.m.
Calera at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.
Vanoss at Maysville, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
McAlester at Ada, 5 p.m.
Allen at Wetumka, 6 p.m.
Asher at Moss, 5 p.m.
Stonewall at Byng, 5 p.m.
Latta at Davis, 5 p.m.
Bethel at Roff, 4:30 p.m.
Rush Springs at Vanoss,
Thursday, Aug. 10
Pauls Valley at Ada, 5 p.m.
Allen at Indianola Tournament, TBA.
Tupelo at Asher, 4:30 p.m.
Byng at Sulphur, 5 p.m.
Latta at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Vanoss vs. Roff, 4 p.m.; Vanoss vs. Stuart, 5:30 p.m.; Roff vs. Stuart, 7 p.m. at Roff Festival.
Friday, Aug. 11
Roff at Byng, 5 p.m.
Latta at Ripley Tournament, TBA.
Stonewall at Maud, 5 p.m.
Tupelo, Vanoss at Konawa, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Byng at Seminole, 12:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Monday, Aug. 7
Earlsboro at Byng, 3 p.m.
Vanoss at Latta, 4:30 p.m.
Roff at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.
Santa Fe South at Stonewall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Asher at Varnum, 4 p.m.; Asher vs. Santa Fe South, 6 p.m. at Varnum Festival.
Vanoss at Byng, 3 p.m.
Stonewall at Caney, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Stonewall at Asher, 4:30 p.m.
Byng, Latta, Roff at Dale Tournament
Rock Creek at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Caney at Tupelo, 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
Caney at Asher, 5 p.m.
Kiowa at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Boswell at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Tupelo at Calera, noon.
