Ada Regional United Way held its Second Annual Golf United golf scramble at Oak Hills Golf & Country Club recently.

“Thank you again to all of our sponsors and volunteers who worked the event,” Ada Regional United Way Executive Director, Oriana McElwee said. “We had a great turnout with 10 teams playing. We are excited about new ideas and partnerships as we offer this event annually.”

Tournament

winners:

1st place – Vision Bank

2nd place – T&W Tire

3rd place – ECU Athletics

Putting contest raffle winner – Travis Graham, Pontotoc Technology Center

The proceeds from the Golf United golf scramble will go to Ada Regional United Way’s 2024 campaign, ‘Shine On.’ To Shine On our whole community will require everyone’s help!

Ada Regional United Way serves Pontotoc Co. and parts of 8 other neighboring counties. In 2023, they are funding 15 agencies and the 20 programs within them. They fundraise through annual campaigns to give grants to other nonprofits in their service area, advocating for the needs of the community.

Their focus is on Health, Education, and Financial Stability which are the building blocks for a good quality of life. They couldn’t make the kind of lasting change that we strive for alone and that is why we partner with local agencies and coalitions to create a larger impact in our community.

Media Sponsor:

The Ada News

Hole Sponsors:

Ada Area Chamber

of Commerce

Ada Jobs Foundation

Ada Main Street

Bill Wood Realtor

Home Place Real Estate

Citizens Bank

Condor Gear

D&H Classics LLC

District Shirt Shop

First United Bank

Folgers

HDEZ Concrete

Construction

House Representative

Ronny Johns

Joe Thomas

New York Life, Jay Horne

Pontotoc Technology Center

PPLSI x 2

RamJack

Rob & Monica Neal

SRSP Consulting

Timber Creek Development

Tom & Lisa John

Team Sponsors:

Ada Jobs Foundation

ECU Athletics

House Representative

Ronny Johns

PEC

Pontotoc Technology Center

RamJack

Simmons Bank

T&W Tire

The Venue on Main

Vision Bank

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you