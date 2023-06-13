Ada Regional United Way held its Second Annual Golf United golf scramble at Oak Hills Golf & Country Club recently.
“Thank you again to all of our sponsors and volunteers who worked the event,” Ada Regional United Way Executive Director, Oriana McElwee said. “We had a great turnout with 10 teams playing. We are excited about new ideas and partnerships as we offer this event annually.”
Tournament
winners:
1st place – Vision Bank
2nd place – T&W Tire
3rd place – ECU Athletics
Putting contest raffle winner – Travis Graham, Pontotoc Technology Center
The proceeds from the Golf United golf scramble will go to Ada Regional United Way’s 2024 campaign, ‘Shine On.’ To Shine On our whole community will require everyone’s help!
Ada Regional United Way serves Pontotoc Co. and parts of 8 other neighboring counties. In 2023, they are funding 15 agencies and the 20 programs within them. They fundraise through annual campaigns to give grants to other nonprofits in their service area, advocating for the needs of the community.
Their focus is on Health, Education, and Financial Stability which are the building blocks for a good quality of life. They couldn’t make the kind of lasting change that we strive for alone and that is why we partner with local agencies and coalitions to create a larger impact in our community.
Media Sponsor:
The Ada News
Hole Sponsors:
Ada Area Chamber
of Commerce
Ada Jobs Foundation
Ada Main Street
Bill Wood Realtor
Home Place Real Estate
Citizens Bank
Condor Gear
D&H Classics LLC
District Shirt Shop
First United Bank
Folgers
HDEZ Concrete
Construction
House Representative
Ronny Johns
Joe Thomas
New York Life, Jay Horne
Pontotoc Technology Center
PPLSI x 2
RamJack
Rob & Monica Neal
SRSP Consulting
Timber Creek Development
Tom & Lisa John
Team Sponsors:
Ada Jobs Foundation
ECU Athletics
House Representative
Ronny Johns
PEC
Pontotoc Technology Center
RamJack
Simmons Bank
T&W Tire
The Venue on Main
Vision Bank
