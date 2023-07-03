Vanoss girls basketball head coach Jonathon Hurt liked what he saw from his team during the 2023 Ada Summer Shootout held last week in four different venues.
The Lady Wolves were able to post an 8-0 record during the team camp despite not having its full roster for most of the scrimmages.
“We played well. We, like most teams, went undefeated while missing kids all summer,” Hurt told The Ada News
Hurt said he always enjoys having his team compete in the Summer Shootout, organized by Ada Athletic Director and girls basketball coach Christie Jennings.
“Christie puts on a great camp. You never have to worry about organization or quality during this week,” he said. “One of the best parts is getting to visit with the circle of coaches that are generally around.”
Hurt said his team worked on a number of offensive schemes during the Summer Shootout and also had the Lady Wolves employ three different full-court presses during the three-day event.
“We haven’t been in the gym much, but were able to execute 10 different sets against a man or a zone,” he explained. “Our three different presses all seemed to be effective too.”
The Vanoss girls will be attempting to make their seventh consecutive state tournament appearance during the 2023-24 basketball season.
“We will have a chance to be pretty good if we can stay out of foul trouble. I’m looking forward to faster games and less missed free throws with the new rule change,” he said.
The Ada Summer shootout included 30 teams from all across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.