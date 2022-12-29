Defending champion Tuttle flexed its muscles during the first round of the 45th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
The Lady Tigers overwhelmed Pittsburg 57-13 Wednesday afternoon inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center. Tuttle, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, improved to 7-1 on the year and advanced to tonight’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal contest. The Lady Panthers, No. 2 in Class B, fell to 8-3 and will play today in a 3 p.m. consolation contest.
It didn’t take long for Tuttle to take control. The Lady Tigers started the game on a 12-3 run and quickly extended it to 23-5 on a steal and basket by Marissa Sandlin at the 6:29 mark of the second quarter.
Tuttle carried a 30-11 lead into halftime. The Lady Tigers sank 12-24 field goals during the first two quarters while Pittsburg was limited to 3-of-15 (20%) shooting.
Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, it got worse. Pittsburg scored just two total points in the entire second half via a nice spin move in the lane by Camryn Graham at the 3:05 mark of the second period. Tuttle then ended the game on a huge 20-0 run.
Landry Allen paced a balanced THS scoring effort with 11 points to go with eight rebounds and a pair of steals. She hit 5-of-6 field goals including one 3-pointer Allie Rehl was next for Tuttle with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Marissa Sandlin followed with seven points and five rebounds off the bench.
Mikole Skagg, Samantha Teagur and Layla Kerr ended up with six points each for the winners.
Pittsburg got six points and eight rebounds from Akiera Hawk. Catyn Graham followed with five points. The Lady Panthers were hampered by 18 turnovers.
