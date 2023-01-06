Let’s face it, the free throw is not a glamorous, sexy shot, but near the end of the game every team knows that the free throw can be the difference between winning and losing. When a player shoots too much, his own teammates — not to mention other parents — don’t like it. However, if a player makes every free throw, nobody gets upset with him EXCEPT the other team.
The free throw is the only shot in basketball where it’s okay to be greedy. And, good players know how to be greedy and get to the free-throw line. There’s a reason why, after 100 years, it’s still called a “free” throw.
So, what is it in this day and age when we even see incredible college and pro athletes who have their own personal names for their dunks, yet they can’t walk to the foul line and make free throws?
I get this. You see, there’s no NIL contracts set aside for collegians because they can make free throws and there’s no NBA contract negotiations because a pro can make free throws either. What high school kid cares to watch a pro make a free throw?
And, with high school kids, why don’t you see them staying after practice to work on their free throws? Two things here.
One, it’s not cool and two, they can’t wait to get back on their cell phones. Oh, you know this is right on. Thank God I never had to deal with that beast when I coached basketball. More on that later ... maybe.
My senior year in high school (1967) my Hugo team was playing at Atoka for the Kiamichi Conference championship and won 55-52 — a game in which I scored 25 points and made an unconscionable 15 straight free throws. I did not miraculously become a good free throw shooter that night, nor did I get lucky. You see, I had prepared for that night. “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity”.
There’s surely not a single high school player that’s reading this, but believe it or not, I worked on this ... both physically and mentally and I made it important. That memorable night in 1967 paid off for me and my teammates (We went unbeaten in conference) and it made no sense why Atoka kept “roughing me up like a rodeo mule” and sending me to the free-throw line.
It’s the only shot in basketball where you’re unguarded. Think about it. It’s just you and the rim. It’s not that complicated, is it?
Turnovers and
bad shots
Let’s turn our attention to components of the game that will probably be to the chagrin of many fans, and that is possession basketball and shot selection. I’ll never change my thinking, but in a contested game, and one that really mattered (heck, they all mattered if there was a scoreboard on the wall), I valued each possession, abhorred careless turnovers and taking bad shots, which were recipes for disaster.
Now, if a basketball coach is too much of a perfectionist he/she should change professions. As long as there’s teenagers playing basketball it will always be an imperfect game, played by imperfect kids, chasing perfection. Doesn’t happen. There’s no such thing as a perfect game.
However, I still castigate bad possessions and bad shots. Bad shots should never be in the playbook. Period.
When I coached, taking bad shots and committing turnovers got you a seat next to me quickly. This was a long, long time ago. It doesn’t seem to bother a lot of coaches today, because they look “as calm as a Hindu cow”. Those Hindu cows will surely die at an early age from high blood pressure.
Okay, here’s how I explain good shot selection. It’s like finding a good wife. “Be patient and work for the right one”. I was 28 when I got married 45 years ago, and I got one of the great ones. Just be patient and work for the right shot.
As I mentioned, there’s no such thing as a perfect game, however, I want to refer to a game of my Byng team that illustrates what we were one night in 1991, a night where we chased perfection for a half. I even found the article of that game today.
We were playing a talented Stigler team to go to the state tournament, loser go home, and we trailed at halftime, 23-20. At the half we committed to playing “mother-in-law defense”(constant pressure and harassment) plus having good offensive possessions and getting good shots.
The second half we made our first 13 field goals, 12-of-12 free throws (for an unfathomable 25 straight shots) and did not miss anything until there was two minutes left in the game.
The second half we were 14-of-16 from the field for a ridiculous 88% and we outscored Stigler 44-26 to win 64-49. I will never forget that night in 1991 when we chased perfection for a half. Beautiful. Like watching poetry in motion.
That 1991 team finished with a 28-4 record and lost to state-champion, Millwood in the semifinals. Those returning kids learned the value of possessions and shot selection quite well, because the following year we beat Millwood in the 1992 state finals, 66-56, and finished with a 29-2 record.
Patience is a
baskeball virtue
The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese.
I see little patience in the game today, but what’s surprising there? We live in a self-seeking, high-tech world, in which we want everything NOW. Why wouldn’t this be an aberration for 16- and 17-year olds, as well? If I was still coaching I’d probably be assassinated.
“It is not the swiftest, leaping deer that gives the greatest chase”. (Hawkeye, Last of the Mohicans).
Another pet peeve of mine as a basketball coach was committing foolish personal fouls. I’m not talking about aggressive, hustle fouls. Just foolish, stupid fouls like the ones that put a player on the bench early in the second quarter and ones that everyone in the gym sees.
With basketball, you can get a possession back or maybe, even a turnover back, but.....you can never get a foolish personal foul back. That’s why it’s a personal foul. It remains in the official book and you remain on the bench.
I’ve always maintained that a benched player is now your opponent’s best player, because he’s now just become a cheerleader.
Dumb loses more games than smart wins. I see it all the time.
Replays can wait
A detour now. To all you coaches: following brutal, painstaking losses, don’t immediately and masochistically watch the video replay. Being required to sit on that bench, watch, and suffer was bad enough, so don’t take that anger home to your family. Hey, even General Custer didn’t have to watch the replays.
Than You,
Alan Simpson.
