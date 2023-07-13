East Central University Athletic Director Matt Cole announced on Thursday that Sunny Golloway has stepped down as the head coach of the Tiger baseball program after one season.
He is expected to be named the new head coach at Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah.
“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning from East Central University as head baseball coach,” Golloway said in an ECU press release.
Golloway arrived on the Ada campus amongst huge fanfare when he was introduced as the new Tigers’ head man last May. Many community members packed the East Central’s Bill S. Cole University Center for a press conference welcoming the newest big man on campus.
Golloway did a lot for East Central in the 13 month he was here. Many believe he was changing the culture. ECU’s baseball facilities received nice upgrades under his short watch.
It appears from the outside looking in that he had started to turn the Tiger baseball program around.
However, the wins hadn’t come yet.
The Tigers finished 9-40 last spring during Golloway’s first and only year as the team’s head coach. ECU managed a 4-29 record against Great American Conference foes.
It was a bit of a step up. ECU finished 5-43 in 2022 and 4-36 in 2021.
However, there is still work to be done for the coach that follows Golloway. Hopefully, the foundation that Golloway started to build will help whomever that is.
“I believe under Matt Cole’s guidance and with the firm direction of President (Wendell) Godwin a new head coach will have tremendous success at East Central University,” Golloway said.
Golloway said Cole was instrumental in helping get East Central’s facilities updated in such a quick fashion.
“First and foremost, I want to thank Athletic Director, Matt Cole, for his commitment to forwarding the program with the new facility upgrades of the bullpen, practice field, warning track, renovated dugouts and the batting cage,” he said. “It has been a true honor to be a part of seeing the facilities change in such a short time. I would like to thank everyone that I met in Ada that helped me through my first year back as a college coach without my beautiful bride Charlotte.”
Cole said during his one-year stint, Golloway left a big footprint on the ECU baseball program.
“Coach Golloway made an immediate impact on every aspect of our baseball program,” Cole said. “His efforts to improve the direction of the team and facilities will be the most impactful for years to come.”
Golloway was successful in recruiting a number of players from around the area to play baseball at East Central. His latest local signee was Jackson Presley of Latta.
Prior to his time with the Tigers, Golloway spent the majority of his collegiate coaching career at the Division I level with successful stints at Oral Roberts, Oklahoma, and Auburn. Before coming out of retirement to take the East Central job, Golloway was the head baseball coach at Moore High School.
ECU officials say the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
Note: This is a developing story and could be updated as more information is received by The Ada News. ECU sports information director Syden Dungen contributed to this report.
