For the second straight year, the Murray State Lady Aggies had the top catcher in the nation as sophomore Shallen Mershon was honored Monday as the Diamond Sports/NFCA NJCAA Division II Catcher of the Year.
Mershon, a Sulphur, OK native, joins former teammate Sabetha Sands, who won the same award a season ago.
The first-team NFCA All-America catcher finished the season with a .431 batting average and .531 on-base percentage that included 21 doubles, 22 homers as well as 65 runs batted in. Her home run numbers as well as a .976 slugging percentage were ranked 14th nationally.
On the defensive side, Mershon threw out 12 runners attempting to steal and notched a .997 fielding percentage, committing only one error in 386 chances.
Joining Mershon as first-team All Americans were pitcher Alexa Hopkins and centerfielder Chesnie Hewitt. Third baseman Kenzie Tuck was a second-team All American choice.
