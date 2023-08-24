ROFF — Stratford junior Kennedy Layton ripped a two-run homer and also tossed a no-hitter from the circle in the Lady Bulldogs 11-0 win over host Roff Tuesday night.
Coach Tony Prichard’s squad improved to 9-2 on the year, while Roff dropped to 3-9.
Stratford is off to the Asher Fast Pitch Tournament and will face the Wewoka-Paoli winner at 12:20 p.m. today.
Roff is one of four host teams in the Pontotoc County Invitational. Today’s games at Roff include Tupelo versus Madill at 3:30 p.m., Lexington versus Madill at 5 p.m. and Roff versus Madill at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, Roff meets Madill at noon, Tupelo faces Lexington at 1:30 p.m. and the two local teams — Roff and Tupelo — collide at 3 p.m.
Stratford 11, Roff 0
Layton ended her big day 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and four RBIs. She pitched all seven innings for the Lady Bulldogs and struck out 11 and walked five in the shutout.
SHS junior slugger Haylee Dickerson led the 16-hit Stratford barrage, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs, a walk and three runs scored.
Sophomore Ryleigh Ardery finished 3-for-5 and scored three times from the top of the SHS batting order. Launa Raymo went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Trinity Bess and Rylee Hart also had two hits each for the Lady Bulldogs.
Konawa shuts out Paoli
KONAWA — Freshman pitcher Jayden Coats tossed a four-inning, no-hitter and the Konawa Lady Tigers rolled past Paoli 10-0 in a Tuesday night home game.
The Lady Tigers improved to x-x on the year, while Paoli sank to xxx. Coach Dakota Jesse’s club is scheduled to compete in the Asher Fast Pitch Tournament this week. Konawa meets Allen at 3 p.m. today in a first-round matchup.
Konawa 10, Paoli 0
The Lady Tigers came up with just three total hits but took advantage of 12 walks and three hit batters.
Racee Ortiz finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Coats went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored. Malena Whitekiller ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Latta erupts for 20 runs against Colbert
COLBERT — The Latta Lady Panthers collected 15 hits in four innings and scored 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning to bury Colbert 20-1 in a Tuesday night road trip.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ squad improved 13-2 on the year, while Colbert slumped to 2-7.
Latta is one of four host teams in the Pontotoc County Invitational which kicks off today. Latta faces Davis at 3:30 p.m. today in the opener at Swanson Field before Byng meets Davis at 5 p.m. and Latta squares off against Byng at 6:30 p.m.
Friday at Latta, the action begins with the Lady Panthers battling Sulphur at noon and Byng facing Dale at 1:30 p.m.
Latta 20, Colbert 1
Savannah Senkel and Kate Williams both had three hits each to pace the LHS offense. Senkel finished 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored and Williams went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Rylee Jones finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors and Laraby Jennings ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Talise Parnell was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine, walked one and allowed three hits and one earned run in four innings.
Sliger strikes out 12 in Tupelo win
MAUD — Ace Ava Sliger recorded double-digit strikeouts and the Tupelo Lady Tigers shut out Maud 9-0 on the road Tuesday night.
Coach Dustin Romines’ squad, ranked No. 5 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 9-0 on the year. The Lady Tigers have registered six shutout wins. Maud dropped to an even 5-5 this fall.
Tupelo is part of the Pontotoc County Invitational this week and opens pool play today and Friday in Roff. The Lady Tigers meet Madill at 3:30 p.m. today and face Lexington at 1:30 p.m. and host Roff at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Tupelo 9, Maud 0
Freshman Lainee Wafford led a nine-hit Tupelo offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Marley Crites also had two hits, cracked a double, walked once and dove in a run for the locals. Liz Sliger hit a double and scored a run.
Ava Sliger struck out 12, walked zero and allowed just two hits in five strong innings of work from the circle.
Asher edges Vanoss in eight innings
VANOSS — The Asher Lady Indians scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to slip past host Vanoss 12-8 in a Tuesday night thriller.
Coach Tari Dubler’s squad, ranked No. 17 in Class B, improved to 8-3 on the year, while Vanoss slipped to 4-6.
The Lady Indians are set to host the Asher Fast Pitch Tournament that begins today and runs through Saturday. Asher meets Varnum at 4:20 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Asher 12, Vanoss 8
(8 Innings)
Asher’s eighth-inning surge began with a double by Cadence Leba and included base hits from Mackenzie Thompson, Payton Leba and Kailey Trump. Vanoss also made three errors in the frame.
Payton Leba led the Asher charge, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Thompson finished 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors and Cadence Leba ended up 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored from the top of the Asher batting order.
Kayleigh Coates hit a double and scored a run for the Lady Indians.
Vanoss out-hit Asher 12-11 with Jaxie Newby and Caidence Cross collecting three hits apiece. Newy finished 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored from her leadoff spot while Cross went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double an RBI and a run scored.
Asher needed a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 8-8 and force extra innings. Peyton Leba led off with an infield hit and would later race home on an RBI groundout from Lacibeth Whittle.
Maggie Stone finished 2-for-4 with a double and Addi Sheppard ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Wolves.
Magi Melton pitched all eight innings to earn the victory for Asher. Savannah Delozier was the starter for Vanoss and Cross tossed one inning of relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.