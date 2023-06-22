Shanna Davidson-Sanders isn’t exactly riding off into the Stonewall sunset. She’s simply taking time off to be a mother.
Sanders, who has spent the past four years as the head softball coach at Stonewall High School, is scheduled to have a baby in September, which would be smack dab in the middle of the 2023 fastpitch season. However, she’ll be one of the loudest fans cheering for the Lady Longhorns when she’s able to attend games after her maternity leave is over.
“My husband and I are expecting our first child in September and the decision was made to step away from coaching and enjoy as much time with the family as I can,” Davidson told The Ada News. “I’ll still be teaching at Stonewall and just enjoying the games from behind the fences.”
Last fall, the Lady Longhorns won five playoff games — including an 8-3 win over rival and No. 7 Tupelo — before being eliminated by No. 6 Red Oak and No. 12 Frontier.
In the spring, Stonewall upset No. 8 Sterling in the winner’s bracket of a tough slow-pitch district tournament and nearly eliminated the Lady Tigers before dropping a 5-4 decision that forced an if-necessary championship game.
Sanders said one of the things she’ll miss most about coaching at Stonewall is the relationships she made year in and year out.
“I loved every minute coaching at Stonewall. It’s a great community with a rich tradition in all of its athletic programs and I am fortunate that I got to be a part of that for a few years,” she said. “Some of my best memories and things I’ll miss the most is just being around the kids that come through the program and the relationships you develop with them while they are there.”
Sanders started her coaching career at her alma mater, Tupelo High School, where she spent one year as an assistant coach and two years as the head softball coach before joining Stonewall.
Her last year at Stonewall was even more special because her assistant coach was veteran coach and SHS Athletic Director Brian Davis.
“It was really nice to share the field with coach Davis. From playing for him in high school and then getting to coach alongside him this year was pretty neat,” she said.
It’s almost a certainty her former players think it was pretty neat play for their former coach.
