The Oklahoma Tennis Foundation held a free tennis clinic Friday morning for any second through eighth graders interested in learning the sport.
The clinic was held at the Ada Tennis Center. Ada is just one of the four small towns that OKTF is visiting in their campaign to spread joy and tennis.
OKTF’s mission is simple — to bring tennis to all 77 Oklahoma Counties.
“We just want to share the joy and love of this lifetime sport with every county,” said OKTF Executive Director Carmen Bond.
And share they have. So far their outreach program has reached 120 kids just after two clinics. Ada drew a crows of 97 players on Friday.
Prior to visiting the Ada Tennis Center, free tennis clinics were held in Henryetta and Bartlesville. Participants at the clinics were able to learn tennis from Tennis Hall of Fame Coaches with the OKTF.
Besides good coaching, the kids were also given a free T-shirt and tennis racket for coming. Snacks and a lunch after the clinic was provided to the kids, parents and volunteers who attended.
Next week the OKTF will finish their outreach program in Duncan with a free clinic in honor of the late tennis coach Phil Barnes since Duncan was his hometown.
To support OKTF’s efforts to bring tennis to every Oklahoma county, try picking up a racket for yourself and get a friend or two to start playing with you. But before you start, keep in mind OKTF’s motto, “we start with love.”
