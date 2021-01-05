RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.– Due to a combination of contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Southern Nazarene women's basketball program, the Crimson Storm have fallen below the Great American Conference minimum for healthy student-athletes, of seven and will not be able to compete it their first three conference games.
The Southern Nazarene at Northwestern game on Thursday, the East Central at Southern Nazarene game on Saturday and the Oklahoma Baptist at Southern Nazarene game on Monday have been postponed, consistent with Great American Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
Southern Nazarene plans to resume play on Thursday, Jan. 14 with its home game against Southwestern.
Rescheduled games will be announced at a later date.
Both ECU teams open the 2021 season Thursday night against Southwestern inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.