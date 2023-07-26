TISHOMINGO — With head coach John Connor skippering both programs this year, the large 2023 signing classes for both the Murray State men’s and women’s soccer teams are loaded with international flavor.
The Lady Aggies welcome 15 new players, 11 of which come from other countries, while all 22 new Aggies come from abroad.
Connor signed three Oklahomans for the women’s program, including goalkeeper Emma Harrison from McAlester, forward Mercedes Stumblingbear of Madill and defender Katherine Walker out of Cache. Frisco, Texas defender Cam Fawver was another nearby high school graduate.
Several of the international group have outstanding levels of experience in their countries, including Jasandra Joseph, a midfielder from Trinidad & Tobago who was first team on the country’s national roster.
Defender Takielia Griffiths was a member of the Jamaican Under 20 select team while forward Celine Loraine has been a contributor for the Trinidad & Tobago Under 20 squad. Midfielder Montserrat Espinosa and Uxia Varela both played on high level youth teams in Mexico and Spain respectively while defender Cristina Escudero from Spain played for Real Madrid.
Other additions are the Australian midfield duo of Sofia Lopez and Kellie McMahon along with Germany defender Annika Huder as well as the England pair of midfielder Caitlin Jones and defender Beth Cowd.
“We’ve brought in players that will hopefully help us be better quickly,” Connor said of his women’s crew. “Most may be a little different style of players to help be a more competitive team. We needed to bring in a blend of attacking players, midfielders and defenders and feel like we did that.
“I felt like our back line needed strengthening a lot because we lost a lot, so we picked up five new defenders. We also got one new goalkeeper, five new attacking players and four midfielders. It was a little more challenging recruiting for the women because there’s not as many players available, but we are very happy with the 24 girls we have and are excited to compete with them. Our mentality and goals will be similar to what the men have been. We want to be attack minded.”
The Murray State men’s team will try to blend a plethora of nationalities with three American born players on the roster. In total, the Aggies will have 15 different countries.
Several of the new additions have spent time playing in the United States, including Colombia product David Restrepo, who is an attacker that has been participating in Miami. Japanese standouts Yuki Yabunaka, a midfielder, and Hidemasa Saito, a forward, are transferring from Waukon Community College in Iowa.
Brazil natives Victor Mayrink, Lucas Peruzo, Breno Neiva, Caio Felipe and Pedro Andrade have all played at high levels in their country.
Andrade is one of three new goalkeepers, along with Mexico’s Fer Villa and Spain’s Iker Arriola, who will be counted on to fill a key need after the team lost all three keepers that played a year ago.
“We had a good spring with our returnees, which gave us something good to build upon,” Connor stated. “Four of the newcomers joined us in the spring, which was good for them. We lost all our goalkeepers and are bringing in three new ones, which will be key. We also have a big class of defenders. We always want to make sure and try to have at least three people in positions to compete for time because you never know when you are going to have injuries, etc. Anyone’s spot is up for grabs.
“We always have a large roster turnover in junior college and there is not a lot of time for development in the fall with a short time to prepare. We have three days of practice before we start playing games and there is only three weeks before we start conference play.
The Aggies are slated to arrive on campus August 1 and August 2 and then will play their first game on Monday, August 7 at home against Ranger College.
