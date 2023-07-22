Easton Riddle was a not-so-secret weapon for the Ada Braves.
Riddle was sent to the mound to pitch the Post 72 club’s huge winner’s bracket showdown against the Shawnee Diamond Jaxx Thursday night at the 2023 Oklahoma American Legion State Tournament.
The catch: it was the first time Riddle — a former Roff High School star — had thrown a pitch for the Braves all season. Riddle was added to the Ada Braves postseason roster and when his number came up Thursday night, boy did he deliver.
Shawnee never found an answer to Ada’s Riddle as the Braves ran away for a 10-0 shutout victory at Cougar Field. The Post 72 club was scheduled to play for the state championship Friday night, while Shawnee dropped into consolation play.
Under normal circumstances, there might be some nerves making your first pitching start for your new team is such a big game. But it was easier for Riddle since he’s gone to battle against most of his Ada Braves teammates during his prep career at Roff — particularly the ones from Tupelo and Tushka.
“I’ve played against a lot of those guys for a while so I already had a good connection with most of them,” Riddle told The Ada News. “I was just trying to throw strikes and let my teammates work behind me. They made my job easy putting up 10 runs and making plays behind me.”
Riddle was stellar on the bump. He struck out four, didn’t walk a single batter and allowed just three Shawnee hits in the five-inning run-rule. He threw 63 pitches and 44 were strikes. Riddle said he was ready to throw more if needed.
“I was pleased with my performance. I was ready to go out there for the sixth and seventh (Innings) if needed. Luckily we run-ruled them and I didn’t need to,” he said.
“That’s one thing I’ve tried to pride myself in as I’ve grown and matured as a pitcher — you can’t give opponents free bases,” Riddle continued. “That’s been one of my strongest values as a pitcher. I usually don’t walk a lot of guys.”
Last spring for the Roff Tigers, Riddle struck out 44 and walked just six in 43 innings of work.
Riddle spent most of his summer playing with the Elk City Mudcats. He said that team had faced the Ada Braves several times during the season and never could beat them. So he joined them.
Should the Braves wrap up an American Legion state title, he believes his new team could be a force in Regional Tournament play. The Oklahoma state champion will compete in the Mid-South Regional Tournament scheduled for Aug. 2-6 in Pelham, Alabama against state title winners from host Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri.
“I have really high hopes for this team in the playoffs. We have a really well-rounded team — pitching, hitting and defense. I think you can put us up against anyone and we’re going to go out and compete,” he said. “I think we can play with about anybody.”
Ada Braves 10, Shawnee 0
The Braves pushed across a run in the bottom of the first inning after Tagen Simon of Tushka reached on an error to lead off the inning. He quickly stole second and third base and raced home on an RBI single by Tupelo’s Dalton O’Dell, who has had a red-hot state tournament bat.
Ada opened the floodgates in the bottom of the third inning with a five-run volley. That inning featured an RBI double by O’Dell — who finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead a nine-hit Ada Braves offense.
Pete Goodson of Tushka had a two-run single in the inning and Walt Kerr, another Tushka product, hit a deep sacrifice fly to center field that pushed home another run that put Ada ahead 6-0. Ada High School’s Elvis Edwards singled and later scored on a passed ball to put the tournament hosts on top 6-0.
The Post 72 team tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
O’Dell started that uprising off with a base hit before Goodson reached on an error that placed runners at the corners. Odell later scored on a passed ball to put Ada ahead 7-0.
Sulphur High School sophomore Colton Cole — who played this summer for the Ada A’s — delivered an RBI single for the Braves and Edwards was awarded home after a balk to make it 9-0.
Emmett Koonce — who was the only other multiple hitter for the Post 72 bunch — hit a sharp single off the pitcher to push across the game’s final run. He finished 2-for-3.
Riddle pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning that ended the contest.
The Diamond Jaxx got a double from Lane Morris of Wetumka and base hits from Raygan Kuhlmann of Shawnee (formerly of Asher) and Sebastian Orozco of Moss.
Trent Golden, who was the winning pitcher in a first-round matchup at the Class B State Tournament last spring for Moss High School, absorbed the loss for Shawnee. He struck out five and walked two and four innings.
