ROFF — The Roff Lady Tigers finished their own tournament Saturday night just like they started it. With one more shutout.
The host blanked Tupelo 6-0 in the title game and outscored their four tournament opponents 33-0 on the way to winning the 24th annual Roff Fastpitch Tournament.
Earlier in the day, Roff shut down Ada 9-0 in a semifinal contest.
“Things are starting to come together,” said Roff head coach Jason Trimmer. “We executed with runners in scoring position, made defensive plays, bunted well and ran the bases very well. It’s all shaping up at the right time.”
Roff had lost five of its past six games heading into tournament play, but the two wins on Saturday got them back above the .500 mark at 8-6. The Lady Tigers welcome ace hurler Danliegh Harris back to the mound last week. Harris had been sitting out a while nursing a hamstring injury.
“Having our girl (Harris) back in the circle doesn’t hurt either,” Trimmer acknowledged.
Roff has a tough week ahead, traveling to Class A No. 9 Tushka today and competing in the Sterling Tournament beginning Thursday.
“Hopefully we can keep improving as we go,” Trimmer said.
In other Saturday action involving local teams, Tupelo edged Davis 5-4 in nine innings in the other semifinal match, Ada defeated Stonewall 10-1 in the quarterfinals and dropped an 11-3 decision to Davis in the third-place game.
Championship
Roff 6, Tupelo 0
The game featured a battle between two of the top young pitchers in the area in Harris and Tupelo’s Ava Sliger.
Harris struck out eight, walked none, hit a batter and allowed just three hits in seven innings in the win.
Sliger struck out five, walked none, hit a batter and allowed four earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Payton Owens went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in an eight-hit Roff attack. Maddie Adair also had two hits and scored a pair of runs for the home tea.
Harris went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Camden Simon and Paige Mayfield both finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Sliger, Breonna D’Aguanno and Kylee Watson all had hits for Tupelo, now 6-3 on the year.
Semifinals
Roff 9, Ada 0
Harris was simply perfect in Roff’s win over Ada. She threw a five-inning perfect game that consisted of 10 strikeouts. During one dominant stretch, she struck out eight Ada batters in a row.
Paige Mayfield led a nine-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Harris also had two hits and drove in a run, while Chloe Eldred finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.
Lillie McDonald went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Tigers and Payton Owens also doubled and drove in a run.
Tupelo 5, Davis 4
(9 Innings)
Ava Sliger scored on a Davis error with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Lady Tigers the dramatic victory.
With Jaycee Stringer starting the ninth on second due to the international tie-breaker, Tupelo loaded the bases on a walk to Sliger and a base hit by Maci Gaylor. With Hailey Gibson at the plate for Tupelo, Stringer was thrown out at third. Gibson then grounded into a fielder’s choice that put runners at the corners with two outs. Sliger then raced home on the DHS miscue.
Both teams had scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to extend the game.
Breonna D’Aguanno led an eight-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Sliger went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored for the locals. Gibson drove in two runs.
Sliger pitched all nine innings for the Lady Tigers. She struck out nine, walked one and allowed just one earned run.
Lexi Ryan led the Lady Wolves at the plate. She finished 4-for-4 with a run scored.
Third Place
Davis 11, Ada 3
With the game tied at 2-2, Davis erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away.
Ayanna Miller led the Davis offense, going 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Lexi Ryan went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Paige Miller finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the DHS batting order
Gracie Eggleston went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for David and Mykala Dodds hit a double walked and scored a run.
Ada got two hits from both Abbey Strong and Amaya Frizell. Elsa Munoz went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Trenity Duvall and Jakobi Williams also drove in runs for the Lady Cougars.
Quarterfinals
Ada 10, Stonewall 1
The Lady Cougars piled up 13 hits — including five that went for extra bases — and eased past the Lady Longhorns in five innings.
Trenity Duvall led the Ada charge, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Amaya Frizell and leadoff hitter Abbey Strong both cracked two doubles for Ada. Frizell finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored and Strong went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Rylynn Truett also had two hits for Ada and drove in a run and scored twice.
Stonewall finished with nine hits. Meghan Sliger went 2-for-3 and Lyndi Humphers finished 2-for-2. Kayden Alford went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored and Brittney Littlefield was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Chardoney Stick earned the pitching win for the Lady Cougars. She struck out four, walked two and allowed one earned run in five innings.
Ada head coach Taylor Henry said the tournament was a good experience for her club.
“Every game we played was a battle and all the teams in it were talented,” she said. “We got better by playing them and it exposed some things we need to continue to work on.”
