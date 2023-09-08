ROFF — The Roff Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and tacked on three more in the fourth in a 9-4 upset win over Mill Creek Tuesday at Tiger Field.
Roff, ranked No. 15 in Class B, improved to 5-9 on the season while the Bullfrogs — sitting in the No. 10 spot — dropped to 10-5.
Roff is part of the Calera Baseball Tournament this weekend.
Roff 9, Mill Creek 4
Freshman Oliver Gregory paced Roff at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. No other Tiger had more than one hit.
Caden Graves hit a double, walked twice and had three RBIs for the home team, while Mason Dansby finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored.
Kaden Darnell went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Gavin Wilson ended up 1-for-3 with two runs scored for the Tigers. Trey Humphers went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored and Jaxon Austin walked three times and scored a run for the hosts.
Wilson notched the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out nine, walked four and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Darnell tossed the final two scoreless innings.
Coltan Johnson finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs in Mill Creek’s three-hit effort.
Stonewall hangs 50 on Carney
CARNEY — The Stonewall Longhorns overwhelmed Carney en route to a pair of wins on the road Tuesday night
The Longhorns opened the doubleheader with a 28-0 victory and completed the sweep with a 22-0 win.
Coach Dillon Monday’s team, ranked No. 19 in Class A, improved to 11-7 on the year while Carney remained winless at 0-11.
Stonewall is at the Stuart Fall Baseball Tournament this weekend.
Stonewall 28, Carney 0
The Longhorns got home runs from Garrett Gambrell, Taegus Pogue and Landon Guitierrez during a 21-hit onslaught.
The game was highlighted by Stonewall’s 16-run outburst in the top of the second inning.
Gambrell had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with seven RBIs and three runs scored. Gutierrez went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored and Jamison Carrington finished 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Gutierrez struck out five of the nine batters he faced in three perfect innings on the mound for the Longhorns.
Stonewall 22, Carney 0
This time Mika Matt, Kaden Romines and Laden Bailey all blasted home runs for Stonewall.
Jamison Carrington turned in a 3-for-3 effort that included a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors. Matt finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the SHS lineup.
Bailey ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored and Taegus Pogue went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Romines wound up 1-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored for the locals.
Tupelo turns back No. 18 Moss
TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers turned a battle between two of the top teams in Class B into a mismatch in a Tuesday night home game.
Coach Clay Weller’s squad — ranked No. 3 — scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in a convincing 15-3 win over the 18th-rated Pirates.
Tupelo improved to 13-3 on the year, while Moss dropped to 7-10.
The Tigers are part of the rugged Silo High School Baseball Tournament this weekend.
Tupelo 15, Moss 3
Tupelo collected eight hits in the game, led by Colton Bourland who finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a run scored. Luke Foreman went 1-for-2 with four stolen bases and two runs scored and Cash Wafford finished 1-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Aiden Walkup and Briesan Bastible both had hits and drove in runs for the Tigers.
Moss had five total hits from five different players. Jett Rollins drove in a run for the Pirates. Micheal Simmrell, Sebastian Orozco, Landen Golden and Orion Pointer also had hits for Moss.
Brody McCollum and Wafford both saw action on the mound for Tupelo. McCollum struck out two, walked none and allowed no earned runs in two innings. Wafford struck out three of the four batters he faced in one inning of relief.
Three Moss pitchers combined for three strikeouts, seven walks and a hit batter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.