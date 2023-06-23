The Men’s A Doubles championship match has been set after Wednesday night’s action at the 2023 Ada City Open.
The annual tennis extravaganza, sponsored by Vision Bank, wrapped up Thursday evening with a number of championship matches.
Halston Redwine and teammate Noah Watkins turned back T.S. Ahrend and Alex Andrade 7-5, 6-3 in one Men’s A Doubles semifinal match and Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington trailed 5-7, 3-2 before advancing past Josh Ellis and Zack Whelchel via injury default.
The championship match for the Mixed A Doubles draw was also finalized Wednesday night.
The team of Ava Bolin and Noah Watkins outlasted Lauren Burden and Zack Whelchel 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 in one semifinal matchup and Mikala Whelchel and Chad Whittington knocked off the team of Zoey Brown and Christian Siegle 6-3, 6-2 in another semifinal battle.
In Men’s A Singles, Halston Redwine advanced to the finals with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Chad Whittington. Redwine faced Josh Ellis in Thursday’s championship match. Ellis defeated Christian Siegle 7-6, 6-1 in the other semifinal affair.
Dalton Lacy faced Owen Moon in the finals of the Men’s B Singles draw Thursday night. Lacy pushed past Layton Jacobs 6-4, 7-5 in one semifinal contest and Moon defeated Andy Jolly in the other semifinal match.
In a Men’s C Singles match on Wednesday, Kale Hampton defeated Adam Hensley 6-2, 6-1.
The Women’s Singles title match was determined Wednesday night. In one semifinal match, Emily Holloway defeated Reid Danielson 6-0, 6-0 and Ava Moon got the best of Channing Ballard 6-1, 6-2 in the other semifinal battle.
