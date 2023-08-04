LATTA — There’s a lot to be excited about in the Latta baseball camp this fall.
Head coach Dillon Atkinson has a preseason roster that includes well over 30 players. The Panthers have a group of seven seniors returning to the fold. Pitching depth appears to be as good as it has been in several seasons.
So what’s not to be excited about?
“We have a good group. They’re determined to go make some noise this fall. I’m excited to watch this group for sure,” Atkinson told The Ada News at the team’s Media Day held Tuesday evening at Panther Park.
Seniors on the LHS fall squad include Holden Lee, Kaleb Goodwin, Zeagan Stewart, Landon Wolfe, Andrew Morrow, Hunter Price and Thomas Morrow.
“We have a good group of leaders out there that are focused every single day. They’ve had good attitudes all summer and have attacked every day the right way,” Atikinson said.
Latta lost a pair of talented graduates in Carson Abbott, who ate up a lot of quality innings on the mound for the Panthers last year and Jackson Presley, who when healthy, was a playmaker for Latta on offense and defense.
“We return quite a bit. We have a lot coming back on the mound. Pitching experience and pitching depth should be a strength for us,” Atkinson explained. “And we should play pretty well defensively. If we go about things the right way and we focus and execute like we need too, this team has a chance to accomplish whatever they want to accomplish.”
The LHS roster also lists a huge group of 12 freshmen. Atkinson said there’s a chance a few of those young athletes will be ready to help this fall.
“That’s always possible. I think it’s our job as coaches to put the best team out there that gives us the best chance to win, freshmen through seniors,” he said. “One thing it’s done is provide some competitive depth for all our guys.”
During summer ball and early this preseason, Atkinson has liked what he’s seen from the Panthers.
“The guys have been working hard all summer into the preseason — freshmen through seniors. We’ve had a good summer and a good start to the fall,” he said.
Latta opens the season next Monday, hosting local foe Vanoss at Panther Park. Then it’s off to the always-tough Dale Tournament Aug. 10-12. When it’s all said and done, the Panthers will face most of the top teams in the region this fall.
“It’s a tough schedule but you want to play a scheduled that gets you prepared to accomplish your goals which is to be playing on that last weekend,” Atkinson said. “In the first game of the season, we have Vanoss coming to town and coach Miller has done a really good job with that group. and later that week we have the Dale Tournament which is always a good test to start the season. You get to find out pretty quickly where you’re at early in the fall. That’s just how the fall is. You have to get ready to play every single night. Everybody you’ll be playing against is pretty good at baseball.”
Atkinson said one of the top goals for his players this season is to strive for consistency.
“I think the key for us is consistency from game to game and day to day. Just be consistent in how we execute and how we prepare. I think if we do that, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to be successful,” he said.
The Latta coaching staff also includes assistants Lane Burch and John Impson.
